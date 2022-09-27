UK Is Getting Its Very First No-Staff Restaurant & It Will Be Open 24 Hours A Day
Entry will include a fee, but there's a way to get free meals.
Dining out in the United Kingdom is about to get its latest tech-inspired upgrade in the form of the country's first staff-less restaurant, in Oxford, England.
EZ 24 RAMEN will be introducing this new concept to the UK via a ramen joint that will service customers through the day.
"The first ever 24-hour ramen bar is coming to Oxford. With no waiting staff, no booking and no waiting, you can enjoy ramen 24 hours a day," says a recent news release from the company.
The company says it's looking to tap into the increased demand for contactless dining experiences. In addition, it will also target customers who want to dine alone while working/studying remotely from the restaurant.
Of course, all the locations will have internet access!
"Our Oxford store will feature its art gallery, featuring 44 artists worldwide, when it opens—allowing people to see unique art and learn about NFTs while eating some ramen," adds the news release.
The restaurant will also be putting a Mukbang NFT up for sale, at the end of October. Those who purchase it will be allowed to eat at EZ 24 RAMEN "for free with no catch."
If you're wondering how this no-staff system will work, the company has broken it down on its website.
Guests won't be seated or served; instead, they will be permitted to grab whatever noodles and drinks they want and customize them with the available toppings, including "pickles, Kimchi, enoki mushrooms, bean sprouts, fishcake and more."
A special on-site machine will cook the food in three minutes, and the meal will be ready to eat.
The joints will also have vending machines, stocked with treats and drinks from local businesses.
The whole system will work based on a paid membership program. If you don't have a membership, then you won't be able to dine at EZ 24 RAMEN.
Memberships will vary based on each individual's needs. You can get a day pass, others a week and those who love ramen can get a longer-term one.
Giving your access code to the restaurant is not recommended, and there is currently no system to take a friend in with you.
The monthly subscription will cap at 40 visits a month. If you want to go more than 40 times in a month, you'll have to pay for additional day accesses.
EZ 24 RAMEN confirmed to Narcity about aiming for an opening date just in time for holiday season.
"At the moment, we are securing the store and looking to open in December time before Christmas," a spokesperson for the restaurant told us.
With rising living costs and a disparity in different job markets across Canada, we're not too sure how kindly local service industry employees will take to this global development.
There won't be any tiffs over tipping amounts at least.