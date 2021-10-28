Unvaxxed Travellers Will Soon Face $5K Fines For Boarding Some Planes & Trains In Canada
Travellers have around one month to get fully vaccinated.👇
Travellers hoping to use planes and some trains in Canada have around one month to ensure they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or face fines of up to $5,000.
As of November 30, anybody aged 12 and over hoping to board any plane at a Canadian airport, or any VIA Rail or Rocky Mountaineer train, must be fully vaccinated.
The same also applies to travellers on non-essential passenger vessels on voyages of 24 hours or more, such as cruise ships.
Until then, travellers are able to show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of departure as an alternative to providing proof of full vaccination.
There will be "very limited exceptions to address specific situations such as emergency travel, and those medically unable to be vaccinated," a notice from the government confirms.
Transport Canada will be taking care of enforcement of the rules, and those who refuse to comply will face hefty fines.
Individuals caught falsifying information or failing to comply with the rules on trains and planes could be fined up to $5,000 per violation, while companies and operators may be subject to fines of up to $250,000 each time.
In the marine sector, both employees and travellers could be fined up to $250,000 per violation, per day. Yikes!
A Canadawide vaccine passport for travel is in the works (and already available in some regions). By November 30, all provinces and territories are expected to have access to the vaccine certification, which officials hope will be accepted both across Canada and globally.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.
