US Passport Processing Times Are Facing Major Delays & Here's How You Can Renew It Faster
There has been high-demand for summer travel.
The processing time for U.S. passports has been slowed down due to the high demand for summer travel, and you'll want to plan ahead if you're traveling internationally within the next few months.
However, if you're late to apply, there are ways to expedite the process, though it might cost a pretty penny, along with a few extra steps to follow.
The U.S. government website states that they could set a new record that surpasses volumes seen during surges that occurred in 2007 and 2017. More than 500,000 applications were submitted to the office over the winter, which is the highest staff has seen during that time to date.
Now, they're hiring more people, opening up new satellite offices and allowing their employees to work overtime to handle the large influx.
How long is it taking to get a U.S. passport right now?
As of March 24, a routine application process will take up to 10-13 weeks, which is more or less about three months. Using the expedited process will take about 7-9 weeks.
You can only choose expedited travel if you have a trip planned less than 13 weeks from your application submission date.
How much is a U.S. passport?
Applications to get or renew a passport book come out to $130, a card is $30 and a book and a card are $160. Correcting an error or misprint on your passport does not cost anything.
However, if you need to rush your passport, there's an expedited fee of $60. You can select 1-2 day delivery for $19.53.
What is the easiest way to get a U.S. passport?
The easiest way to get a passport is to fill out or download your form from the website. However, you will also need to take a passport photo.
Once you have gathered all of your documents, including the application, the photo and your formerly expired passport book (if you are renewing), you must send them in by mail.
You can also go to acceptance facilities or a passport agency center.
What is the 10-year rule for U.S. passports?
If you were 16 years or older when you got your passport, the book is valid for 10 years and will expire when you are 26. If you were under 16 years old when it was issued, it is only good for five more years.
