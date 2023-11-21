'Wish' Star Alan Tudyk Shared The Best Thing About Vancouver & He Feels 'Half Canadian'
"Oh, I love it!"
Actor Alan Tudyk might've been born in the United States, but the star of Disney's new Wish film considers himself "half Canadian" and he's a particularly big fan of British Columbia.
Tudyk recently sat down with Narcity to talk about voicing Valentino the goat in Wish, which continues his streak of working on every Disney animated film for the last decade. We chatted with Tudyk in Toronto where he couldn't help but sing the praises of living in Canada, which he says is a wish come true.
"It's great because I live in Los Angeles as well as Vancouver," he said, adding that Los Angeles is "a city that has so many people, in a state this is so populated, and a lot of things in it don't work necessarily."
"Vancouver really feels like it's working," he continued. "It's an underpopulated city, but in the end, nature is right there in the city with Stanley Park. There's so much nature. Twenty minutes outside the city you are deep (in nature), you are dealing with a bear on the trail. Oh, I love it!"
Tudyk also praised the quality of life in Canada and added that he's basically a Canadian by marriage thanks to his wife, Charissa Barton.
Barton is a choreographer who does a lot of work in Hollywood, including the hit opening dance number in James Gunn's Peacemaker series.
Of course, Tudyk is also a beloved figure among genre fans in both the U.S. and Canada, thanks to roles in A Knight's Tale, Dodgeball, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the cult-favourite series Firefly and his current TV show, Resident Alien, which shoots in B.C.
He's also piled up iconic voice acting roles over the last two decades in all sorts of movies, TV shows and video games, including many animated movies.
Basically, if you've seen 2012's Wreck-It Ralph or any other Disney movie since then, including Frozen, then you've heard Tudyk at work.
You can hear Tudyk as Valentino the talking goat in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish, which also stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine.
And who knows? If you're a B.C. hiker (or a bear), maybe you'll bump into Tudyk on one of the trails around Vancouver in the months ahead.
Disney's Wish opens in theatres everywhere on November 22, 2023.