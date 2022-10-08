The Most Annoying Things Passengers Do On A Plane, According To A Vancouver Flight Attendant
Are you guilty of doing these? ✈️
Ever wonder what the wildest things flight attendants have to deal with while up in the air are?
A Vancouver TikToker and flight attendant told Narcity all about the behind-the-scenes of the job, and the most annoying things passengers do on a flight. You might even be guilty of doing one of these, so take notes for your next travel day.
There are always annoying people you have to deal with working in customer service, but try adding a long travel day and jet lag on top of it. Oh yeah, and you're stuck high up in the air in a confined space with said annoying people.
Lia Lavoie, had to deal with all that and more while flying out to Vancouver International Airport, but still loved her job and all its perks.
"Let's be honest, the biggest perk is the flight benefits. We can travel for so cheap and actually have the time for it with that many days off. It's the best job to live your best life," she told Narcity.
She shares lots of what her typical day looks like on her TikTok account, including the unreal travel experiences.
@lia_lavoie
Lavoie got real about all of the less desirable aspects of work too though, and rude customers were definitely at the top of the list.
Some of these annoying things are less obvious though, so if your want to stay on your flight attendant's good side, avoid these at all costs.
Standing up too early
You know when the plane has landed and everyone jumps up super quick? Well, stop it!
"Sitting down on the runway until the plane is parked is also important," Lavoie told Narcity.
Although you might feel safe on the ground, she added that "we never know when something can happen."
Ignoring the rules and directions
Seriously people, respect the crew!
"We are just doing our job and trying to keep the airplane safe so it can be annoying when people don't respect them," Lavoie said.
Not putting bags under the seat correctly
It might be tempting to try to stuff your massive bag under the seat that clearly should be overhead, but it's actually dangerous.
Lavoie said that people need to put their bags under the seat and also the bag "fitting properly is needed."
"If ever we need to evacuate nothing should be blocking the way," she added.
Standing up during turbulence
If the seatbelt sign goes off, it's not the time to go and grab your AirPods from your overhead baggage.
"When there is turbulence, it is important to sit down and put your seatbelt on, we never know how intense it can get," Lavoie said.