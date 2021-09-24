Trending Tags

Another Murder Hornet Nest Was Just Destroyed Near The BC Border & Its Queen Is Horrifying

Nope, nope, all of the nope.

WSDAgov | Twitter, WSDAgov | Twitter

In news that no one needed for 2021, another nest of murder hornets was found near the B.C. border in Washington State, but thankfully, it's been destroyed

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), the nest of Asian Giant Hornets, a.k.a murder hornets, was dismantled on Thursday, September 23 and the picture they took of the queen is all kinds of upsetting.

This isn't the first nest that the agency has identified and dealt with. Back in August, they posted a very troubling video of the first nest they found.

The WSDA said that the queen from this most recent nest was a slightly different colour than the last queens they identified and quite frankly, she looks way too big to exist in this world.

The Invasive Species Council of BC says that Asian giant hornets can range in size from 2.5 to 5 centimetres. Just a few of the wasps can destroy a honey bee hive in minutes, which could pose a serious threat to pollinators.

