A Murder Hornet Was Caught In A Beetle Trap In BC & It's Absolutely Horrifying
A murder hornet was found in a beetle trap in B.C., and experts are now looking into it.
The Asian giant hornet seems like it's packed its bags and crossed the border yet again.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture said that B.C. authorities found the hornet in flying distance of Washington, where their nests were eradicated.
They also said that they will be working with the U.S. feds and B.C. authorities to confirm that it was in fact a hornet from a U.S. nest.
What are murder hornets again?
We all probably remember too well when the first few started popping up in 2021.
In case you need a reminder though, they are the biggest hornet in the world, and are known to eat honey bees. So pretty horrifying all around.
Our video of the #AsianGiantHornet entrance is finally up.https://youtu.be/lz0wi5GPIQg— Washington State Department of Agriculture (@Washington State Department of Agriculture) 1629440295
They're known as "murder hornets" but are officially called Asian giant hornets.
Officials worked to destroy all of the nests that were found near the B.C. border in Washington State.
Seems like they've come back as (very) unwelcome guests, though.
Our team eradicated the first #AsianGiantHornet nest of the year yesterday. Read about it in our press release or tune into our press conference at 11 a.m. live streaming on YouTube. https://agr.wa.gov/about-wsda/news-and-media-relations/news-releases?article=32789\u00a0\u2026 #SoundOnpic.twitter.com/U2CMgN5y2C— Washington State Department of Agriculture (@Washington State Department of Agriculture) 1629984681
Let's hope they're not here for long.
