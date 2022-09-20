A BC Man Glued Himself To A Bank Door & Is Banned From Having Adhesives Outside His Home
"You must not possess any glue, Super Glue, adhesive, fixative, or resin outside your residence."
A judge in B.C. has banned a climate activist from having adhesives outside of his home after he glued himself to a Royal Bank of Canada door as part of a protest.
Victor Lawrence Brice pleaded guilty to two charges that were both in relation to protests earlier this year, according to court documents.
One of the protests, on January 27, consisted of blocking a highway, while the other one that took place on April 7 was more out of the ordinary.
"I am not sure if the protestors gluing themselves to the door at the bank is unique or not. It is certainly something I have not heard of, but it would certainly be an effective way of protest or at least causing disruption at the bank," the judge said in the court documents.
The judge considered Brice's "very obviously sincere concern for the immediate and long-term effects of climate change," as well as his "highly productive and model citizenship," and granted a conditional discharge.
Brice was sentenced to 12 months of probation, which has conditions such as good behaviour, reporting to a probation officer, and 40 hours of community service. He is also not allowed to go to the Royal Bank of Canada located at 110 - 2000 Island Highway North in Nanaimo.
Brice is also not allowed to impede traffic, and finally, is not allowed to "possess any glue, Super Glue, adhesive, fixative, or resin outside [his] residence."
The exception to this is if Brice gets written permission from his probation officer. If it is "glue, adhesive, fixative or resin which normally would be used by or with children," that is also an exception.
"You must carry the permission if you have one from the probation office with you, which may be in electronic format, when you possess any of these items outside your residence," the judge said, as a term of his probation.