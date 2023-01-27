This BC Man Used His Obituary To Roast The Canucks One Last Time & Jabbed At His Wife, Too
Well, that's one way to go out. 😲
A man from B.C. is making people laugh from beyond the grave after taking a cheeky shot at the Vancouver Canucks in his obituary this month.
Victoria-born Russell George Atkins passed away on January 13 and his Campbell River Mirror obituary was a little more than surprising — even going so far as to take a jab at his wife.
The obit reads that Atkins is survived and missed by his daughter, grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, son-in-law, and his "intended ex-wife" — ouch.
Then it ends with another hilarious diss: "Russell would’ve liked to have had 6 of the Vancouver Canucks to be his pallbearers so they could have let him down one more time."
Both fans and haters of the hockey team have been sharing a laugh over Atkins' farewell.
"I'm not sure that I've ever laughed out loud at an obituary before," one person wrote on Facebook.
With three shots at the Stanley Cup finals in the team's 52 years and no trophy to show for it, the Canucks are currently getting heat for their recent decision to fire head coach Bruce Boudreau. Perhaps this is the reason that so many folks on the internet are applauding Atkins for this epic burn.
Whether you're a Canucks fan or not, you can definitely appreciate the humour here. It takes a special person to make people laugh even when faced with their own mortality.