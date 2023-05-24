7 Must-Do Things In Vancouver For A Budget-Friendly Adventure This Summer
Night markets, glow-in-the-dark paddleboarding and more.
Welcome to Vancouver, a city renowned for its stunning landscapes and thrilling adventure activities.
While it's true that living and playing here can come with an eyebrow-raising price tag, the locals have a few cash-smart tricks up their sleeves to get the best out of this West Coast must-see.
Whether you're looking for an adventure, craving some relaxation or simply want to take in the beauty of the West Coast, you can find plenty of wallet-friendly ways to experience the best of summer in Vancouver.
Get ready to explore the biggest night market in North America, paddle board in the Pacific Ocean and watch the sun dip below the horizon at Kitsilano Beach — all while taking care of your financial well-being.
For those keen to grow their financial savvy alongside their city savvy, Tangerine offers a whole suite of free money management tools that make saving and tracking spending a breeze.
You can also check out their range of simple banking products, from their no-monthly-fee Chequing Account to Credit Cards that earn automatic Money-Back Rewards.
Plus, you can get started with a special promotion to earn up to $400 cash back (conditions apply). You could even put it towards your next West Coast adventure.
In the meantime, these seven Vancouver must-visits will get you excited about exploring B.C.'s biggest city, whatever your budget.
Granville Market for good eats & great atmosphere
Price: Free to visit, various prices starting at $2.50 from food vendors
Address: Granville Island, Vancouver, BC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Try It: Granville Island is one of the city's top attractions for good reason: It offers incredible food options at great value and an unbeatable atmosphere, especially when the sun's shining.
Pick up some affordable eats from the market and enjoy the sunshine as you watch the boats and paddle boarders go by.
Hot spots include Oyama Sausage (around $3.00 per 100 grams) and handmade donuts from Vancouver's mom-and-pop donut shop, Lee's Donuts (starting at $2.50, tax included).
If you plan to explore beyond the market, consider taking a sea taxi from Granville Island to the downtown core or get a hop-on-hop-off day pass for only $18.
Explore the harbour on a light-up paddleboard
Price: From $40 to $169, depending on the activity
Address: Granville Island, Vancouver, BC
Accessibility: Contact for more information
Why You Need To Try It: Vancouver has so much to offer when it comes to fun on the water.
If you've got some cash to spare (thanks to your smart money management), you can take a Light the Night tour ($105 per person) on an illuminated paddleboard and see the harbour like never before.
Otherwise, there are plenty of other options like daytime paddleboarding ($40 for a two-hour rental), ocean kayaking ($40 for a two-hour rental or $55 for a double kayak), or zooming around on a Sea-Doo (tours from $169).
You can also take a boat tour to see Howe Sound's incredible wildlife, including orcas and seals, or explore the Indian Arm to see the breathtaking glacial waterfalls.
After your adventure, explore the island's artisanal shops and craft markets or grab some fresh food from the market to refuel.
The Polygon Gallery for by-donation art exhibits
Price: Entry by donation
Address: 101 Carrie Cates Crt., North Vancouver, BC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible; accessibility tours available
Why You Need To Try It: The Polygon Gallery is a hidden gem in North Vancouver that offers photography and media exhibits in a striking building on the city's waterfront.
Until July 30, you can see Abraham O. Oghobase's Life of Mine— a meditation on Africa's colonial history. And from June 23 to September 24, Jeremy Shaw's Phase Shifting Indexwill make its North American debut there.
Admission is always by donation (they suggest $10), so you can explore its thought-provoking programming at a price that works for you.
Since the exhibits always change, check out the gallery's website before heading over via Seabus ($3.10 per person) from the downtown core.
Richmond Night Market for delicious international foods
Price: $8 per entry or five VIP entries for $35 with a Zoom Pass, various prices from food vendors
Address: 12631 River Rd., Richmond, BC
Accessibility: Contact for more information
Why You Need To Try It: With over 70 food stalls and 100 retail stalls, North America's largest night market has no shortage of delicious international cuisines to sample.
From takoyaki and Brazilian pastries to Japanese poutine and mochi donuts, there's something for all taste buds. Admission is $8, but with a Zoom Pass ($35) you can get express entry for up to five visits.
For the ultimate money-savvy night out, grab their free coupon book before you go and hit up an ABM to grab some cash. (Tangerine Chequing Clients get free access to over 3,500 ABMs on the Scotiabank network.)
Grouse Mountain for daytime hikes & incredible views
Price: $20 for the gondola ride down (hiking down is not permitted)
Address: Grouse Mountain, North Vancouver, BC
Accessibility: Wheelchair access through the gondola
Why You Need To Try It: In the heart of Vancouver's North Shore, the Grouse Grind is the ultimate challenge for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. This steep and narrow trail is not for the faint of heart, but the reward at the top is well worth the effort.
The tree canopy is thick over most of the trail, so views are limited until you reach the top, but the panoramic vista that awaits you is nothing short of breathtaking.
The Grouse Grind is a one-way hike up. So you'll need $20 to take the gondola down, which you'll likely appreciate after tackling "Mother Nature's Stairmaster."
Kitsilano Beach for sandy walks, volleyball & sunsets
Price: Free
Address: Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, BC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Try It: Kitsilano Beach, or "Kits Beach," is where locals come in droves to beat the heat during the warm summer months.
With its soft sand, crystal-clear water and lively volleyball games, this is the perfect place to spend a summer day without breaking the bank.
When hunger strikes, head across the street to Thai Basil Restaurant for the vegetarian wok with rice for $6.95 and treat yourself to a seaside picnic.
Take an eye-opening tour of stunning Stanley Park
Price: Free, various for bike rental and tour guides
Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC
Accessibility: Parts of the park are wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Try It: Stanley Park has long provided Vancouverites with relief from the hustle and bustle of the city.
To truly appreciate the park's rich history, consider taking an interpretive walking tour with a local First Nations guide.
Aboriginal Eco Tours is an Indigenous-owned-and-run company in Vancouver that offers a range of experiences, including the Talking Totems Indigenous Art Walk ($65 per person) and Talking Trees Tour ($22 per person), to help you learn about the area's rich cultural heritage.
After your tour, rent a Mobi Bike ($15 for unlimited rides in a 24-hour period) and spend some time cruising along Stanley Park's charming seawall, taking in breathtaking views of the city skyline, English Bay and the North Shore Mountains.
Living in and exploring Vancouver can be expensive, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on the amazing experiences the city has to offer.
Being money savvy is like having street smarts: When you know what's up, you don't have to miss out on anything.
Knowing where to turn for information and support can help you save too. Tangerine has simple banking products and free built-in tools to help you uncomplicate your banking and make smarter financial decisions while you explore one of Canada’s most breathtaking cities.
To learn more, visit Tangerine's financial fitness hub or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.