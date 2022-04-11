Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
google

Google Will Build A Huge Undersea Cable From Canada To Japan & Here's How It'll Impact You

It's the width of a garden hose and it'll be placed on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean!

Western Canada Editor
Google engineers prepare the cable on a boat. Right: Equipment is being carried by a crane next to a boat.

Google engineers prepare the cable on a boat. Right: Equipment is being carried by a crane next to a boat.

Google Cloud Tech | YouTube

Work to build the first-ever fibre optic cable between Canada and Asia will begin next year, Google has announced.

The internet giant said it will lay down a new undersea cable, called Topaz, along the Pacific Ocean floor between Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and Mie and Ibaraki in Japan.

The cable, which Google said about the width of a garden hose, will help people have faster access to services like Gmail and YouTube when it begins operating in 2023.

Under the sea: Building Google's fiber optic internetUnder the sea: Building Google's fiber optic internet

According to Google, while Topaz is the first trans-Pacific fibre cable to land on the West Coast of Canada, it’s not the first communication cable to connect to Vancouver Island.

It says that in the 1960s, a copper undersea cable linked Vancouver with Honolulu, Sydney and Auckland to improve international phone networks.

Vancouver Island First Nations, including the Tseshaht, Maa-nulth and Hupacasath, issued statements of support for the project.

"Tseshaht is very proud of this collaboration and our partnership with Google, who has been very respectful and thoughtful in its engagement with our nation," said Tseshaht Chief Councillor Ken Watts.

Chief Charlie Cootes of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society added, "We would also like to acknowledge the sensitivity that Google Canada expressed during our talks in regard to the pain and trauma experienced by our people as a result of residential school experience."

Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder of the Hupacasath First Nation said Google's relationship with the nation "is appreciated and has good energy behind it."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...