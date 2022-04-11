Google Will Build A Huge Undersea Cable From Canada To Japan & Here's How It'll Impact You
It's the width of a garden hose and it'll be placed on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean!
Work to build the first-ever fibre optic cable between Canada and Asia will begin next year, Google has announced.
The internet giant said it will lay down a new undersea cable, called Topaz, along the Pacific Ocean floor between Port Alberni on Vancouver Island and Mie and Ibaraki in Japan.
The cable, which Google said about the width of a garden hose, will help people have faster access to services like Gmail and YouTube when it begins operating in 2023.
Under the sea: Building Google's fiber optic internetUnder the sea: Building Google's fiber optic internet
According to Google, while Topaz is the first trans-Pacific fibre cable to land on the West Coast of Canada, it’s not the first communication cable to connect to Vancouver Island.
It says that in the 1960s, a copper undersea cable linked Vancouver with Honolulu, Sydney and Auckland to improve international phone networks.
Vancouver Island First Nations, including the Tseshaht, Maa-nulth and Hupacasath, issued statements of support for the project.
"Tseshaht is very proud of this collaboration and our partnership with Google, who has been very respectful and thoughtful in its engagement with our nation," said Tseshaht Chief Councillor Ken Watts.
Chief Charlie Cootes of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society added, "We would also like to acknowledge the sensitivity that Google Canada expressed during our talks in regard to the pain and trauma experienced by our people as a result of residential school experience."
Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder of the Hupacasath First Nation said Google's relationship with the nation "is appreciated and has good energy behind it."