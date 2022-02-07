Sections

Lowe's Canada Is Hiring In BC & These 7 Roles Will Help You Live Your Best DIY Life

There are so many positions to fill at both Lowe's and RONA!

Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio
Lowe's Canada Is Hiring In BC & These 7 Roles Will Help You Live Your Best DIY Life
Courtesy of George Stavropoulos, Trong Nguyen | Dreamstime

If you love pinning home design ideas on Pinterest or you're convinced that your alter ego is Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, you should consider turning your passion for DIY into a money-making gig.

Lowe's Canada is looking to fill hundreds of positions across British Columbia right now — just in time for Canada's busiest season for renovations and construction.

Whether you're a student looking for a part-time job or someone who'd enjoy a career helping people bring their home reno projects to life, you should take a browse through the job postings at RONA and Lowe's.

From cashiers and overnight crew associates to receiving clerks and sales specialists, these roles all come with full training, exclusive employee discounts, an inclusive work environment and the opportunity to put your DIY skills to the test.

Here are seven part-time, full-time and seasonal roles that you should seriously consider applying for.

Not sure which role best suits your personality? Take this short quiz to find out.

Cashier

This position's perfect for anyone who enjoys working with people and numbers alike. Duties include greeting customers, promoting customer loyalty, processing transactions, keeping your workstation tidy and balancing cash reports at the end of each shift.

Apply

Customer Service Associate

Calling all people persons! Connect with customers and help them out with all their shopping needs. You'll show customers your support by promptly responding to their inquiries. Additionally, you'll be able to flex those social skills by promoting programs, such as customer loyalty plans and extended protection plans.

Apply

Lumber Yard Associate

If you like working with your hands (and occasionally getting them dirty), apply for a Lumber Yard Associate position. Your duties will include safely loading products and offering expert advice to customers. You'll also help out with daily department responsibilities (like offloading trucks, organizing stock, cleaning and price labelling).

Apply

Overnight Crew Associate

Are you a night owl? This overnight position could be for you. You'll be responsible for distributing merchandise, stocking shelves, cleaning up spills, inventory handling and other warehouse duties. By the way, if you have experience operating forklifts and power equipment, that'll be an asset when applying for this position.

Apply

Sales Specialist

Some people are made for sales. If that's you, you're in luck: many different departments are looking for sales specialists right now. Whether you're interested in selling appliances, millwork, walls or windows, you're expected to provide customers with expert product knowledge. Get ready to achieve sales targets, meet margin goals and learn a lot along the way.

Apply

Merchandising Service Associate

Ivansabo | Dreamstime

Anyone who has an eye for design should consider applying for a Merchandising Service Associate role. Time management skills will definitely come in handy because you'll be completing projects on tight deadlines. Keep in mind that you'll be required to operate power equipment (such as lifts).

Apply

Receiving Clerk

A Receiving Clerk is responsible for checking and receiving merchandise quantities on packing slips. You'll also be required to scan barcodes and handle merchandise. As this role is in charge of moving inventory, it's a bonus if you're familiar with forklifts and pallet jacks.

Apply

Lowe's Canada is a popular employer for so many reasons. Best of all, you'll gain excellent work experience and knowledge that'll stay with you forever. Plus, you'll be able to get your DIY on, and who doesn't love that?

To learn more about Lowe's Canada roles available in BC, check out Lowe's Canada's website or follow them on their Facebook page.

