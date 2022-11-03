Movie Theatre Employee's Hot Take On The 'Worst Movies' Of 2022 Has TikTok Fired Up (VIDEO)
He came for the Minions movie.
A movie theatre worker in B.C. shares all of his behind-the-scenes knowledge on TikTok, including which movies to avoid at all costs. His choices struck a chord with people on TikTok, and the debate got pretty heated.
In the cinema employee’s opinion, there were some major movie flops in 2022. Dylan Kruyt, @dajk99 on TikTok, didn't hold back, calling out flicks starring major celebs like Kristen Stewart and Kevin Hart in his list of the worst movies from each month of 2022.
Many people on the platform seemed to draw the line when he called out the Minions movie. Going against the Minions fandom is a bold move!
Kruyt's choices for the worst movies from each month of 2022 so far included, The King's Daughter, Moonfall, The Wolf And The Lion, Morbius, Firestarter, Crimes of the Future, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Me Time.
The King's Daughter got a special shout-out for being "maybe one of the worst movies ever," while Moonfall was deemed as "absolute garbage." Even these picks started some debate in the comments.
One person said that they "wanted to watch Moonfall to see how bad it was but oh my god, it's so bad." However, someone else said it was "amazing."
Kruyt acknowledged lots of people liked Crimes of the Future, which he respects, so he was willing to put Jurassic World Dominion as an honourable mention instead.
He also knew what was coming from him when he called out Minions: The Rise of Gru, and added a "sorry" for good measure.
Who knows if he was prepared for the amount of heat he would get about that movie, though. The comments are filled with TikTokers coming out to defend their beloved Minions.
@dajk99
Replying to @Dylan K #greenscreen There are still a lot of good movies out there, just not these ones! #movie #movietheater #amc #cinema #regal #movies #fyp #foryoupage
"The absolute audacity you said the Minions bro," someone wrote.
"Don't disrespect Minions: The Rise of Gru. That movie is PEAK," said another.
Another person made a bold claim. "The Minions was the best thing to ever happen, take it back."
There were a couple of people that could possibly be seen as *slightly* dramatic. One TikToker wrote that "Minions was most definitely the best movie to be in existence of our entire universe," for example.
Some people did side with Kruyt, though. "I hated Minions: The Rise of Gru," someone wrote. A few others also piped in, saying that "Minions were overrated."
A couple even seemed grateful to have someone on their side. "Wow I thought I was the only one who hated Minions 2," someone commented.
People were also making suggestions of movies to add to the list, like Netflix's Marmaduke and Thor: Love and Thunder.
The lesson here? Everyone has different movie tastes and that's perfectly fine. But also, don't mess with the Minions.