The 'Firefly Lane' Mansion In Vancouver Will Cost Almost $10 Million by 2030
But you can rent it on Airbnb!
Fans of Netflix's hit show Firefly Lane probably already know that Kate's beautiful waterfront property featured on the show is located near Vancouver, but did you know it costs a very pretty penny?
Properties near the West Vancouver home on Marine Drive are currently worth an estimated $3,095,731, according to new research by Compare the Market.
By 2025, it's estimated that homes in the area will be worth $5,553,858, and by 2030, they should be just shy of $10 million at $9,963,830.
The luxurious 8,000-square-foot mansion is currently available on Airbnb and it can sleep up to 14 guests. It has a heated swimming pool that overlooks the ocean and is tucked into a private cove.
"Situated on the West Vancouver coastline, the Cotton Cove Estate offers the tranquillity and serenity of a far away luxury resort only minutes from downtown Vancouver," according to the listing. "This dream location allows you to enjoy privacy while having access to a wonderful community of shops and fine restaurants."
And if you're wondering about the other homes seen in the show, young Tully and Kate's homes are actually located directly across the street from one another in Fort Langley.
According to the study, the average cost of a home in the area is currently $1,538,667 and by 2025 could reach $2,962,572.