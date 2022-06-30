This Vancouver Foodie Dished On How To Elevate A Super Simple Taco Dish
Impress your friends, sip on yummy cocktails and let the good times roll.
The arrival of summer in Canada means fresh food, cool drinks and countless late nights filled with laughter.
For food blogger Clarissa Nuttall (of Bitemevancouver), an ideal Friday night consists of all the above. More specifically: tacos and Tequila Cazadores, a 100% agave tequila that’s celebrating its 100th birthday.
As far as celebrations go, Nuttall’s invite list goes something like this: her BFF and her hubby. "I make some guac to dress our tacos, get the salsa and cojita cheese out and prepare fresh limes and cilantro,” Clarissa told Narcity.
After that, they enjoy the meal together, have some laughs and sip on Tequila Cazadores.
Obviously, she knows how to have a good time. With Clarissa’s years of experience cooking, the influencer has a few tips for you on how to make your next taco night unforgettable.
Clarissa’s Journey As A Food Blogger
Nuttall first started food blogging in 2015. At this time, she’d been learning how to cook and loved taking pictures of her creations.
"After some funny instances of making my fiance wait to eat while I took photos of our food first, I ended up starting an Instagram page. This was made solely for my food creations and adventures as a creative outlet to share with my local community."
Nuttall’s brand, "Bitemevancouver" has grown exponentially since then, and she continues tasting her way through the international culinary scene in her home city.
Her Passion For Global Cuisine
With a tagline of "Tasty Recipes at Home with Culture and Flavour,” Clarissa strives to make dishes that are not only delicious but that also “authentic to a respective culture.”
"It’s important to me because [...] you want to feel like you are in the country and are eating the real thing," she says.
This is what motivates Clarissa to recreate some of her favourite Mexican taco dishes and drinks using authentically Mexican ingredients, like Tequila Cazadores.
Clarissa told Narcity she frequently makes tacos at home, and always tries to "spice things up" (no pun intended), while still maintaining the original flavours of Mexican culture.
Pair With The Perfect Cocktail
One key part of elevating your taco experience is pairing it with a perfect tequila.
Tequila Cazadores is a premium authentic Mexican tequila, founded in the highlands of Jalisco Mexico, and makes the perfect pairing for your taco dish — whether it be Taco Tuesday or any day of the week.
The brand’s global ambassador, Manny Hinojosa, hails from Mexico and used the premium tequila there when he first started as a bartender.
“It’s a very Mexican brand,” he said. "Wherever you go in Mexico — from a liquor store to a supermarket to a bar to a restaurant — you will find Tequila Cazadores in all 32 states of Mexico.”
All about authenticity, Clarissa can’t help but approve: "Cazadores has honestly been my favourite tequila for over 5 years, going on 10 now.”
Next time you invite some friends over for taco night (how about tomorrow?), try whipping up one of Clarissa's favourite shrimp tacos and her Tequila Cazadores-based spicy guava marg to compliment.
Getting Creative
One of Clarissa's hot tips for stepping up your taco game is dressing it up with all the toppings your heart desires.
"You could add pickled red cabbage, make it spicy with some diced habanero chillies, make it hearty with pinto beans, or fresh with grilled fajita vegetables and fresh cilantro,” she said. So, don’t be afraid to mix things up.
"At home, I’ll get creative,” Clarissa told Narcity. “Some types of tacos and toppings I've made before [...] are pineapple salsas, simple pico de gallo, [...] vegan tacos, breakfast tacos, authentic tacos de carne asada and so many more.”
Shrimp Tacos With Lime Crema & Mango Agave Salsa
- 600 grams medium peeled, deveined, deshelled shrimp
- 1 teaspoon each of cumin, smoked paprika, Mexican oregano, & onion powder to cook shrimp
- Lime crema: fresh lime zest, lime juice and sour cream
- Mango agave salsa: 1 diced tomato, 1 diced ripe mango, diced onion and jalapeno to taste, diced fresh cilantro, and ½ teaspoon agave sugar or sweetener
- Grilled fajita corn, taken off the cob
- Cojita or feta cheese (optional)
- Cilantro to top
Spicy Guava Margarita
- 1.5 ounces Tequila Cazadores Reposado
- 0.5 ounces triple sec
- Simple syrup (0.25-0.5 ounces depending on sweet preference)
- Juice from half a lime
- 1 ounce fresh guava juice - recommended brand: Kiju or a not too thick Guava juice
- Tajin spice for the rim
Thanks to Clarissa's tips, you won't have to travel too far for the flavours of Mexico — tacos and tequila will do the trick.
Tequila Cazadores is not only authentic but also produced in one of the greenest distilleries in the industry. Yup, it’s fully sustainable, which means zero-waste production. All that, and it makes a mean marg.
Currently, Tequila Cazadores offers 4 options in Canada: Blanco, Reposado,Anejo and Extra Anejo. Plus, this summer in B.C. only, you can even get pre-made Tequila Cazadores Palomas and Tequila Cazadores Margaritas.
Tequila Cazadores' brand ambassador, Manny Hinojos, who is kind of the king of taco pairings, believes that a "taco a day keeps the doctor away… [they] make people happy, right?”
Cheers to that, Canada.
