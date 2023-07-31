Vancouver Influencer Mykenna Dorn Shares How She Deals With Creativity Burnout & Anxiety
"Not every day is gonna go the way that you thought it would go."
Vancouver social content creator Mykenna Dorn is opening up about how she deals with anxiety and creativity burnout.
The 26-year-old former reality TV star often gives glimpses into her fashion and beauty routines and even her fun travels on her social media accounts, but there are times when she takes a step back and becomes transparent when it comes to her mental health.
Dorn has been a full-time influencer for five years now and tells Narcity every day is a bit different in terms of what her work day looks like.
"It goes from just sitting at home on the computer, planning everything out to then a day where you're travelling to the next day you're shooting content, literally from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep so a full day in front of the camera," she explained.
The Canadian content creator says while there are a lot of positives to her job like connecting with people around the world, her flexible schedule and amazing brand opportunities, there are tough aspects as well.
"I think the most challenging part is not knowing when to log off mentally, as well as constant social pressures of comparing yourself to people online."
Dorn admits being on her phone all the time can be part of the problem and she also has her off days.
"I think the biggest thing for me is giving myself that grace and that you know, not every day is gonna go the way that you thought it would go."
In a recent video posted to Instagram, Dorn shared what an "unproductive" day looked like for her and included mental health hashtags.
Dorn says she's aware that being self-employed helps when it comes to navigating a day like that, but says there are other ways that also help her.
"Therapy is something that I think everyone should do. I know that obviously it can be pricey, and I know that everyone can't but if you can, it has changed my everyday life and my happiness and it is something that I swear by and couldn't recommend enough," she told Narcity.
Being on her phone all day long for work has also been "draining" for Dorn and she says it's also impacted her anxiety, which she says she has struggled with since she was 10 years old.
"You can get very caught up in what everyone else is doing or how people look or what they're wearing, what they're doing, and you reflect on yourself and think 'I could be doing more or I'm not doing enough or I don't look like this or I'm not good enough.'"
That's why Dorn says she's a big advocate for sharing her tough days online so others can see they're not alone.
"I've really allowed myself to just not feel shame around it," she said.
"That's why I try to be open as much with people because it's nothing to be ashamed of. That's the biggest thing why I talk about it online is that, hey, I have these days where I'm not doing well but you know what, tomorrow's a new day, it's a fresh start. And everything's gonna be okay."
During those times, Dorn says she allows herself to put her phone down and just live in the moment.
"I think that's really important in a content creation job or any type of job that requires your phone. I think having those little downtimes to really appreciate the little things."
Aside from therapy, Dorn is also a big believer in self-care rituals like going for a walk, cooking herself a nice meal or listening to a podcast and/or some good music.
"Having a bath is forever my favourite. Lighting a candle and having a bath, there's nothing better."
Other times, Dorn chooses to dance it out.
Dorn says she grew up dancing and now she continues to use it in a positive way online.
The Vancouver content creator started a fun trend called #teamnospill on her Instagram pages years ago where she posts videos of herself dancing with a wine glass in hand.
Dorn says it doesn't have to be an alcoholic beverage, the point is to just have fun and embrace who you are.
"It could be with your coffee in the morning. Just pour it, turn on your favourite song and just dance it out."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.