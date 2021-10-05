You Can Get $800 To Spend On Transit For Ditching Your Fossil Fuel Car In Vancouver
TransLink wants you to scrap your old car and go greener 🚗
Vancouverites looking to go green by getting rid of their old car can now get a TransLink Compass Card that's preloaded with $800.
The deal comes from a partnership with SCRAP-IT — a non-profit focused on clean transportation initiatives — to encourage people to trade in fossil fuels for cleaner transportation.
In exchange for scrapping your car "customers can choose either an eight-month adult 1-Zone or 14-month Concession Compass Card valued at $802," reads a statement from TransLink.
TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in the statement: "We are facing a climate emergency and we must all take steps to reduce our carbon emissions."
TransLink states their goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050, adding that this initative is helping to reach that.
You can claim your rebate through the SCRAP-IT website.