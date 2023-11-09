You Can Get A Free KITKAT® Bar With Chatime's Holiday Drinks This Season
The ultimate and yummiest collab!
'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself to a delectable delight? Chatime, the famous bubble tea chain, is here to tempt your taste buds with their latest masterpiece: KITKAT® infused beverages. These innovative creations combine the timeless flavours of Chatime's signature milk teas with the irresistible crunch of KITKAT®. It's a match made in heaven that will transport you from the mundane routine of everyday life.
Chatime goes beyond being just a bubble tea brand; it serves as your escape from the daily grind, a sanctuary whether you're studying, working hard, or simply relaxing. This holiday season, Chatime and KITKAT® have teamed up to redefine your "me time" experience. With KITKAT® as the guardian of those cherished "breaks" and Chatime as your oasis, they have crafted a fusion of flavours that celebrates those precious moments meant just for you.
Roasted Milk Tea Crunch
Picture yourself enjoying a steaming cup of Chatime's popular Japanese roasted milk tea, while uncovering delightful surprises within. That's exactly what awaits you with the Roasted Milk Tea Crunch featuring KITKAT® and Pudding. This comforting classic takes it up a notch with real KITKAT® and a touch of delectable egg pudding. It's like being embraced by cherished holiday memories.
Thai Milk Tea Crunch
If you're a fan of Chatime's authentic Thai Milk Tea, get ready to be amazed. The Thai Milk Tea Crunch featuring KITKAT® is a harmonious blend of flavours that will transport you straight to the vibrant streets of Thailand. Topped with genuine KITKAT® creamy milk chocolate and crispy wafers, it offers the perfect combination of creamy and crunchy – a true treat for your taste buds during the holiday season.
Get a FREE KITKAT® Double Chocolate bar
Price: $6.70 (regular) & $7.30 (large)
When: Until December 31
Address: All participating locations in British Columbia
Why You Need To Try Them: Not only are these new beverages tempting, but here's something that sweetens the deal. Buy any Chatime x KITKAT® drink in-store, and get a free KITKAT® Double Chocolate Bar*. It's the ideal break companion. You also have full control over customization – choose hot or cold and adjust sugar and ice levels to your liking.
* Available at all participating Chatime stores in British Columbia while supplies last