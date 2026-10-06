VIA Rail is offering early Canadian Black Friday deals on travel across Canada

You can get up to 30% off train tickets on the Canadian, the Ocean and other routes.

via rail sign on exterior of train station

VIA Rail sign.

Shawn Ccf | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale through the Thanksgiving weekend.

You can get up to 30% off train travel across the country with these deals.

There is a certain way to book tickets if you want the early VIA Rail Black Friday discounts. Also, the deals are only valid for certain travel dates in 2026 and 2027.

So, here's what you need to know about the sale, including the savings, routes, discount code, and more.

For trains in the Quebec City—Windsor corridor, you can get up to 20% off economy and business class tickets on select travel days between November 2 and December 16, 2026.

There is a 30% discount on berths in Sleeper Plus class on the Canadian route, which runs between Toronto and Vancouver.

Travel has to be from November 2, 2026, to March 31, 2027, but trains from December 17, 2026, to January 5, 2027 are excluded.

You can also save on cabins in the Sleep Plus class on the Canadian and the Ocean, which runs between Montreal and Halifax. The deal is 15% off travel between January 6 and March 31, 2027.

For economy class on the Canadian, the Ocean and regional trains, the early Black Friday discount is 20% off economy class tickets for travel between January 6 and March 31, 2027.

You have to book by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13 and use the discount code "CANADA" to get these deals.

There is also a limited-time offer for discount cards with the Canadian Black Friday sale.

You can get $10 off Southwestern Ontario and Corridor discount cards that are for frequent travellers. This deal is valid for 16 one-way trips.

A discount code isn't required because the $10 off is applied automatically when you buy the card. Just like the other Canadian Black Friday deals, this is available until Tuesday, October 13.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

black friday via rail
Deals Canada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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