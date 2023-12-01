VinFast SUVs Are Here & You Can Test Drive Their EVs At These Spots Across Canada
The future of driving has arrived, and it has all-wheel drive!
The electric vehicle revolution has officially made its mark on Canadian roads, and a big player in this eco-friendly charge is a company that's about to become a household name: VinFast.
This Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer entered the Canadian market in 2022, and as of the fall of 2023, they're making waves with the VF 8, its premium mid-sized SUV, and the VF 9, a larger model boasting three rows of seats.
When you slip behind the wheel of a VinFast SUV for a test drive, you'll experience state-of-the-art technology with a Pininfarina-designed vegan leather interior that delivers quality and value.
Imagine the feeling of 402-horsepower propelling you from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in just 5.5 seconds and offers an up to 425-kilometre range per charge.
But why settle for imagining when you can experience the future of driving for yourself?
The VinFast VF 8 interior.Courtesy of VinFast
To truly grasp the essence of VinFast's electric vehicles, a test drive is essential, and conveniently located showrooms in and around Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal provide the perfect setting to experience them firsthand.
Ready to experience it for yourself? Schedule a test drive of VinFast's electric vehicles today.
Plus, Ontario's VinFast fans have a special opportunity to learn all about the EVs and go for a drive. From December 1-20, you can explore the VinFast holiday pop-up at Vaughan Mills, located at 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Vaughan.
Those who opt to purchase will experience over-the-air updates that keep the vehicle operating optimally and an EV class-leading warranty of 10 years/200,000 kilometres along with a 10-year/unlimited kilometres battery warranty.
One thing's for sure, you'll be seeing a lot more of these electric cars on the road in the future — and you might be among the lucky ones behind the wheel.
Learn more about VinFast, find a showroom location and schedule a test drive on the VinFast website. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.