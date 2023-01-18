Waffle House Is Banning The TikTok Sandwich Hacks & Here's What You Can’t Order Anymore
"Order from the menu!"
A recent food trend from TikTok is being banned by the only restaurant that could offer the viral dish.
After a Waffle House sandwich hack went viral on the social media platform, many TikTok users didn’t miss the chance to try it themselves. However, several Waffle House locations across the U.S. have made it clear they won’t serve anything that’s not on the menu.
A clip by user @officialgodbodycash captioned as "They said no, haha," shows one of this chain’s spots cashier with a sign pointing out that cookers will not take orders that are not part of the official food items.
"Order from the menu. We are not making anything you saw on TikTok," reads the sign.
Other notes similar to the one previously mentioned have also been shared on Twitter. So, it seems evident that Waffle House is not trying to be part of any social media games and trends.
"Read me! Order from the menu! We’re not making nothing you’ve seen on TikTok (No waffle sandwiches)," one sign tweeted by Everything Georgia reads.
The price of this viral sandwich is also being discussed after TikTok user AuntieTORO (@toroitich), who’s a Waffle House employee, shared that people will be paying about $20 for the foodie hack.
"Yeah, that sandwich is gonna cost ya’ll about $20. So, stick to a Texas Bacon Cheesesteak Melt or a Texas Sausage Egg & Cheese Melt because, yeah, it’s about $20," the user says in her post.
The viral sandwich hack features different meat patties, cheese, eggs, and bacon inside two waffles. However, this customized dish might not be easy — and cheap — to try anymore.