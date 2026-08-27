Wasp numbers surge in B.C. amid warm weather and abundant food
Pest control experts say they've seen a "dramatic increase" of wasp calls in British Columbia, as warm weather and abundant food contribute to a late summer surge in numbers of the stinging insects.
Backcountry and rescue groups have been warning against the unusual number of wasps on popular trails, and on Tuesday a climber needed to be extracted from north of Vancouver after they were attacked by a swarm and suffered a severe systemic reaction.
Mat Neale, manager at Solutions Pest Control in Metro Vancouver, says wasp activity in the past few years have been quite low, but technicians were now dealing with eight to 10 calls a day.
Neale says warm and dry temperatures, and a recent boom in the population of hemlock looper moths — a prime food source for wasps — have contributed to the spike in wasp activity.
Maria Masiar, search manager with Lions Bay Search and Rescue, says she spoke to the climber who was attacked this week by phone and she was recovering after being stung up to 20 times.
A 911 call had suggested she was stung about 100 times on Tuesday.
Masiar says medical teams believed the initial number was "an overestimate" after assessing the climber, whose body was covered in hives as a result of a reaction to the stings.
Masiar says the same swarm attacked the rescuers, as well as a second group of hikers who were stung about 20 times when they passed by an hour later, forcing them to scramble to safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.
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