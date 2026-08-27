Wasp numbers surge in B.C. amid warm weather and abundant food

Wasp numbers surge in B.C. amid abundant food
Wasp numbers surge in B.C. amid abundant food
A wasp hovers over a tulip on a warm spring day in Washington Park on Thursday, May 2, 2013, in Albany, N.Y.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Groll
Writer

Pest control experts say they've seen a "dramatic increase" of wasp calls in British Columbia, as warm weather and abundant food contribute to a late summer surge in numbers of the stinging insects.

Backcountry and rescue groups have been warning against the unusual number of wasps on popular trails, and on Tuesday a climber needed to be extracted from north of Vancouver after they were attacked by a swarm and suffered a severe systemic reaction.

Mat Neale, manager at Solutions Pest Control in Metro Vancouver, says wasp activity in the past few years have been quite low, but technicians were now dealing with eight to 10 calls a day.

Neale says warm and dry temperatures, and a recent boom in the population of hemlock looper moths — a prime food source for wasps — have contributed to the spike in wasp activity. 

Maria Masiar, search manager with Lions Bay Search and Rescue, says she spoke to the climber who was attacked this week by phone and she was recovering after being stung up to 20 times. 

A 911 call had suggested she was stung about 100 times on Tuesday.

Masiar says medical teams believed the initial number was "an overestimate" after assessing the climber, whose body was covered in hives as a result of a reaction to the stings.

Masiar says the same swarm attacked the rescuers, as well as a second group of hikers who were stung about 20 times when they passed by an hour later, forcing them to scramble to safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 25 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won! 🤑

This Ontario park has a 2.5 km beach with soft-sand shores and very warm, shallow waters

It's a little summer paradise.

Canada's winter forecast says it'll be colder and snowier than normal in these places

You can expect a "split winter" in Canada.

You could see the northern lights and a lunar eclipse almost everywhere in Canada tonight

The dark red hue of the moon will make the aurora easier to view!

Carney says it will always be Lake Ontario after Trump's Lake America order

Carney responds to Trump's lake renaming

Officials say 24 Canadians missing after flash floods in Nepal and China

Canadians missing after floods in Nepal, China

I moved to the US — Here are the 9 biggest differences between Canada and the States

We may be neighbours, but we're not the same.

As Carney pivots trade from U.S., here are some of Canada's new deals

Some new non-U.S. trade deals Canada has signed

Trump's trade czar says U.S. didn't make last-minute trade demands

Greer says U.S. didn't make last-minute demands