We Asked ChatGPT What The Worst Mother's Day Gifts Are & These Are Low-Key Insulting
You might want to re-think what you bought her. 🎁
Mother's Day is this weekend and if you haven't gotten your mom a gift yet, there are some you should avoid. If you have gotten her a present, you might want to double-check what it is. We asked ChatGPT what the worst Mother's Day gifts are, and there are a few things that might insult her.
From certain book genres to everyday basics, you're going to want to rethink what you're spending. The AI chatbot said to steer clear of a lot of pretty popular items, so sticking to flowers and a card could be a smart option after all.
If you're unsure of what to get her, we compiled a list of things ChatGPT thinks you can rule out of your shopping spree.
Cleaning supplies
Many people give cleaning supplies, as some mother's might ask for a new pricey vacuum or mop. However, ChatGPT says this is a no-go.
The chatbot's reasoning is that it might seem like you're giving your mother a reason to do chores and that you might only value her for household work.
Exercise equipment
"Be cautious," AI says. You must be intentional on the present you give your mother if it is exercise related as it might give the message you want them to change their body.
Some women would love exercise equipment, but it might be encouraged to make sure what exactly it is that they want, so that you don't insult them.
Self-help books
Self-help books have become a budding genre from experts and professionals alike, but make sure the self-help book is someone she admires or sends a positive message.
"Gifting self-help books may unintentionally suggest that you think the recipient needs to improve themselves," ChatGPT states.
Appliance or kitchen gadgets
Kitchen gadgets or appliances might have your mother under the impression that you want her to do more household work.
If you know your mother likes to cook and is specifically asking for something, then you might have a better opportunity to buy something in the cooking space.
"Make sure the gift aligns with her specific interests and preferences," AI encourages.
Re-gifting items
This might be an obvious one, but re-gifts just don't seem that personal.
For Mother's Day, the message is to appreciate your mom for all that she has done for the family, and a re-gift, according to the chatbot, sends the message that she's unimportant and you put minimal effort into choosing the gift.
Last-minute gifts
It's important to plan your gifts ahead of time and show that you put a lot of thought into them. You don't want to give a gift that is "hastily chosen."
So, if you're reading this now, just two days before Mother's Day, you might be guilty of a last-minute gift.