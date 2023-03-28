We Asked 'What's A Canadian Life Hack?' & The Answers Range From Practical To Hilarious
"Dress in layers to prepare for the 2-3 seasons you might experience in a day." ❄️ ☀️ 🌧️
If you've lived in Canada for any period of time, you've likely found yourself at the mercy of the wild weather we experience in this country and with that comes some life lessons you pick up along the way.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked, "What's a Canadian life hack you are aware of?" and so many comments — both actually useful and just funny — had to do with handling the weather.
First up is this hack for getting your beverages chilled to reward your future self.
"Leaving beers out on the driveway before it snows so the next day you have some nice surprises when you’re shovelling," recommended one person.
"Dress in layers to prepare for the 2-3 seasons you might experience in a day," said another.
As well, some recommended keeping "a jacket, a tank top, a pair of shorts, snow boots & slippers in [the] car" since "you never know what season it is or will be by the time you come home."
Many people also shared their favourite hacks for surviving winter.
"Groceries bags in winter boots in the slushy spring will keep you[r] feet dry," suggested one person.
This situation seems pretty niche, but it likely only had to happen once for this parent to adopt this hack: "Carrying a small bottle of warm water inside your jacket in the winter, in case your kid licks the shopping cart and gets their tongue stuck."
Another suggested "salting the driveway before it snows," while someone else recommended covering shovels in cooking oil "so the snow doesn’t stick to them."
And the last hack? "Close your eyes and pretend you're somewhere warm."
The spring weather will be here soon! Hang in there, folks!
