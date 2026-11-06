Hosting Diwali? Let Whirlpool® smart appliances take the stress out of your setup
Bringing a Diwali celebration to life is pure magic in the making. As signature dishes come together, sweets are beautifully arranged, and beverages stay perfectly chilled, every little detail adds to the festive spirit and the anticipation of welcoming loved ones.
Whether you're welcoming family for a traditional dinner or filling your home with friends, hosting a vibrant Diwali celebration shouldn't keep you tied to the kitchen. That's where Whirlpool® appliances step in.
Packed with smart, practical features, they act like your extra set of hands—speeding up prep, keeping drinks cold, and handling post-party cleanup so you can actually enjoy the party you put together.
Whirlpool® 30-inch Induction Slide-In Range Courtesy of Whirlpool®
When party prep gets busy, the Whirlpool® 30-inch Induction Slide-In Range with No Preheat Air Fry keeps up with your pace. Fast Boil Induction Technology uses direct magnetic heat to boil water for masala chai in as little as four minutes—while keeping the cooktop cool around it for quick, mess-free wiping.
Quick Presets take the guesswork out of festive prep, whether you're simmering rich kheer or gently melting ghee for traditional sweets. Meanwhile, Advanced Air Cooking Technology with True Convection rapidly circulates heat throughout the oven.
So when guests arrive unexpectedly, No Preheat Air Fry lets you crisp up appetizers like samosas and pakoras instantly, getting hot snacks to the table without missing a beat.
Whirlpool® 36-inch True Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Nugget Ice Courtesy of Whirlpool®
With your guests gathered and the party in full swing, your fridge becomes the ultimate refresh station. The Whirlpool® 36-inch True Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Nugget Ice* delivers chewable nugget ice directly from the in-door maker.
As the industry's first refrigerator with an in-door nugget ice maker, it’s easy for everyone to keep their nimbu pani, mocktails, and festive drinks perfectly chilled. Filling large water pitchers for the table is simple with the EasyFill Water Dispenser, featuring a front-positioned spout for quick, open access.
Inside, maximum organization and 7 unique storage zones (like the EasyReach Zone, EasyView Drawers, and Pizza Pocket) keep platters of sweet mithai and prepped dishes neatly arranged without clutter.
Plus, its True Counter-Depth design** sits flush with standard cabinets while 135° hinges allow doors to open fully, keeping your kitchen looking sleek and spacious even with a full house.
And as the feast winds down, a table full of shared platters signals it’s time for the smart technology to take over post-celebration cleanup.
Whirlpool® Dishwasher with Spin&Load Rack and AI Intelligent WashCourtesy of Whirlpool®
That’s when the Whirlpool® Dishwasher with Spin&Load Rack and AI Intelligent Wash steps in so you can get back to your guests.
The Spin&Load Rack features the industry’s first and only 360° spinning lower rack, making loading and unloading easy by spinning heavy plates and serving bowls right within reach. No need to guess the settings, the Sensor Cycle with AI Intelligent Wash uses smart sensors to automatically adjust wash action based on the load’s needs.
For stubborn, dried-on messes like sticky halwa or spiced gravies, the Soak & Clean Cycle combines presoak and wash into one step, eliminating pre-scrubbing, and the Quick Wash Cycle gets dishes clean in about an hour. And at a quiet 50 dBA, it powers through the mess in the background while you enjoy after-dinner tea and conversation.
At the heart of a great Diwali celebration is the freedom to stay in the moment with the people who matter most. With Whirlpool®, smart technology does the work so you don't have to. From automated cooking precision to intelligent cleanup, its savvy appliances take the friction out of festive entertaining from start to finish.
Visit the Whirlpool® website today to see how smart appliances can transform your home and elevate every celebration.