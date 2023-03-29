This Wild New York House Listing Includes An Easter Surprise & The Pressure To Sell Is So Real (PHOTOS)
Bunny costume not included! 🐰
Selling a house sometimes turns into a creative task that goes beyond just posting a listing of how the property looks, and some of these homes really are surprising, not only because of how cheap they are but because of the surprises that come with them.
Recently, a wild house listing on Zillow was posted with a very Easter-y surprise as the holiday is right around the corner and, according to the publication, "the seller desires quick closing."
The property is a 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home located in Rochester, NY, and is listed for a total of $219,900, a cheap cost compared to the median price of $725k for a house in places like New York City.
The most unique and surprising aspect of this residence is the several professional images shared on the listing that show a person dressed up in an Easter bunny suit modeling for the camera.
The rabbit can be seen sitting on a couch, opening the fridge, lying on one of the beds, and even inside a bathtub.
"The Easter bunny just delivered the golden egg! Actually, it may be the Energizer bunny as this house keeps going on and on!" the Zillow post reads. "After walking up the stamped concrete sidewalk to your new home, you step inside and will find a formal dining room, large and open kitchen (with pantry and island) that opens to a lovely step-down family room."
The house features a living room with a wood-burning stove, and yes, all the appliances are included!
Several Twitter users have commented on both the affordable price and the peculiar character that appears on the house listing.
"For $219,000, the Easter bunny can stay, idgaf. Beautiful house," one person tweeted.
"I want this house," someone else shared. "My tax assessment is twice what this house costs with 1,300 fewer square feet. Is Rochester a good place to live? I’m done getting burned by property taxes."