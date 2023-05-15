A Woman Caught Her Brother-In-Law Subscribing To Her Porn Account & His Wife Wants An Apology
"I lost my patience at one BS question he had and said, 'You seem like you really want everyone to know that I make porn.'"
A 29-year-old woman recently went through an uncomfortable situation after calling out her brother-in-law for paying and subscribing to her porn account using what she described as a very obvious username.
Redditor u/One-Hold6334 shared a post in the AITA subreddit explaining that she’s been married to her 33-year-old husband for two years and has been with him for seven years. She says that her husband is not a conservative Christian, but his family is, and although they’re nice people, her partner doesn’t have much relationship with them.
"Anyways, about five years ago, I started making certain kinds of content on certain kinds of platforms that do not line up with my in-law’s values," the Redditor wrote. "I make good money, and my husband and I live comfortably."
The woman said her husband has always been supportive of her job, but the couple didn’t tell his family about it due to their beliefs. She also stated that she keeps her social media accounts separate but that it’s not difficult to link her personal one with her porn one.
"Not too long ago, an account using my BIL’s name, 'Eric,' and a username that he has on many of his other social media accounts paid to subscribe to me on the site that I use to post adult content," the Redditor shared. "I only noticed because I recognized the username when he liked a video I posted. I told my husband about this, and we decided to block the account."
The Redditor then explains that she and her husband went out for a Mother’s Day dinner with his family, where her brother-in-law, his wife, and their newborn son were present.
While they were at the dinner, the husband’s brother kept asking the woman about her job to the point where, she said, even her father-in-law noticed.
She felt like her brother-in-law was trying to provoke her.
"I lost my patience at one BS question he had and said, 'You seem like you really want everyone to know that I make porn,'" the woman wrote. "He started laughing and said that he didn’t know what I meant by that. I said that he had been fixating on what I do for work all night and that it was starting to piss me off because I just had to block him and refund his money on the site he subscribed to."
The woman shared that she and her husband left the Mother’s Day dinner early and that her in-laws are not approving her while her BIL and his wife want an apology for "wrongly accusing him of watching that filth."
"The thing is, I 100% believe that it was him, and I don’t think it’s right that he tried to bully me over something that has nothing to do with him. I want to stand my ground on this, but I also feel bad because my husband is unwillingly in the middle," the Redditor added.
Several other users have joined the conversation supporting the woman’s stand.
"It was 100% him," one person commented. "He was definitely trying to provoke you or let you know he knew what you were doing. You’ll be better off without him in your life. NTA."
"I’m a content creator as well. He definitely wanted a power trip over you," another Redditor shared. "Maybe he expected you to idk, offer him a bribe, or beg him not to out you, or something like, 'please, I’ll do anything you want, just don’t tell them.' You handled the situation like a QUEEN. Couldn’t have done it better myself."
Some others were curious about the husband’s reaction.
"Where does your husband stand on this? I would go no contact if he’s supportive of it. Or does he want you to apologize to keep the peace? If so, that’s a problem," one person wrote. The poster responded by saying that her husband was annoyed and that she had already apologized to the brother, but her husband also believed that his brother was wrong.
