A Woman On TikTok Says Roommates Charged Her For Pizza Slices & Her Revenge Was Perfect
Cold pizza and hot tea ☕️
We've all had terrible roommate experiences, but this TikToker's story might be the messiest.
TikTok user Asa Volts recently took to the app to rant about her roommates, who apparently sent her a Venmo payment request for a few slices of pizza she ate four months ago.
That didn't sit well with Volts, and so she shared the story and her ultimate revenge plan with her viewers on TikTok, where it quickly went viral and made headlines.
The video had racked up 3.8 million views as of Thursday, although Volts has since deleted her account so we can only imagine what fresh drama it's caused for her at home.
In her now-deleted video, she placed a caption over it which said: "when ur roommates Venmo request you for 1/3 of a slice of pizza they OFFERED you in January, so you take EVERYTHING you've bought for the apartment to your room."
"Good luck making spaghetti with no pots, pans, spoons, or noodles," she added.
One commenter asked what many others were probably thinking: "FROM JANUARY??????"
"Yeah, this is the right response," they added.
The caption on the video read: "okay.. act like you don't regularly eat my food and use my fancy expensive hand soaps."
The top comment under the video with over 81,000 likes was from a person sharing a similar experience with a roommate, and it just shows that it can be hard to live with someone else.
The comment said: "I let my roommates use my all my stuff, and I used their tea kettle for tea, and they took it to their room. So I took an entire kitchen worth of gadgets."
The next most-liked comment read: "Must be an insanely wealthy person. they're the people that do that." Volts responded: "THIS IS THE COMMENT."
Not everyone was on Volts' side though, and that prompted her to make an update video "for those that think I'm in the wrong!"
The update included so much more tea about one of the roommates and their antics. It's unclear exactly how many people she's living with, but one of them really sounds like trouble.
"This is now a roommate hate page," wrote Volts in the video.
"LMAO, 80% of y'all agree, and the other 20% are the sh*tty roommates we all hate."
According to Volts' video, her roommate is sleeping with the landlord and is using that against her.
Yikes.
"My roommate bangs the landlord and threatens to evict me <3," said her caption.
She also added the sad detail that her parents are both dead, so she has no home to go to, despite paying her rent on time each month.
One person in the comment section wrote: "That's illegal lol unless you've done something, they can never kick u out."
"He could not renew the lease, but he would have to kick both y'all out for that."
Count your blessings if you've never had to live with roommates like this!