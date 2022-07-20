A Guy's 'Friend Of A Friend' Charged Him $2.47 For A Ride & That's Too 'Bold' For TikTok
"Gas is so pricey hehe don't blame me!"
Gas prices have been brutal this summer, but TikTok is still cringing over one driver who actually asked a "friend of a friend" to cough up $2.47 after giving him a ride home.
Can you imagine?
TikTok user @peterpribylpierdinock (we're just going to call him Peter) shared a screenshot of the driver's Venmo request, and others have been absolutely shocked by her nickel-and-dime approach.
"Friends of friends getting way too bold," Peter wrote in his caption.
"Heyyyy it's Julia," she writes in the message. "What's ur venmo?? I need to charge u like $2.47 for driving u home last night lmaooo."
But she doesn't stop there.
"Also what's ur roommates venmo," she adds. "Gas is so pricey hehe don't blame me blame Biden!"
Yikes!
The Venmo request seems to have robbed Peter of his faith in humanity because he has one very bleak comment in the video.
"I know it's unlikely but, I am actively rooting for the Yellowstone supervolcano," he says.
In case you're wondering, yes, there is a supervolcano under Yellowstone National Park, and yes, it's very unlikely that it will blow up.
But after getting a request like this, it's not hard to see where Peter is coming from.
"The 'hehe' would send me over the edge tbh," wrote one of the many outraged commenters on TikTok.
"Julia grew up rich, I guarantee it," said another.
Several people said their cutoff for that kind of thing is $5, and if she's looking for a pair of $2.47 payments, that still doesn't make the cut.
One woman couldn't ever imagine herself doing the same thing.
"My life could rely on that $2.47," she wrote. "I'd still be too embarrassed to really ask someone for that amount back."
"How long was the ride for her to calculate only 2 bucks," wrote another.
Peter's video has been watched over 1.5 million times since Tuesday.
Here's hoping it gets to at least 2.47 million!
