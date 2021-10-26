Trending Tags

Xbox Is Giving Away Thousands Of Prizes & All You Have To Do Is Buy Pizza Pops

Pizza Pops and the chance to win a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription? Yes please!

Xbox Is Giving Away Thousands of Prizes & All You Have To Do Is Buy Pizza Pops
Sam Pak | Unsplash, @jeffdsilva | Instagram

If you, like a lot of people, have spent much of the pandemic inside playing video games, either by yourself or against your friends virtually, this contest could be right up your alley.

The best snack for any gaming sesh, Pizza Pops are portable, tasty and less messy than a slice. So it makes sense that Pizza Pops and Xbox have teamed up to give away thousands of prizes, including 100 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes over 100 high-quality games you can play with friends on console, PC, phones and tablets. Enjoy new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic titles from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, blockbusters and more. There are free Perks, including in-game content and consumables, as well as an EA Play membership, which gives you access to a collection of EA's best-loved games, in-game rewards and trials of select new games for free.

Whatever flavour you pick — Three Cheese, Pepperoni, Pepperoni and Bacon, Three Meat or Deluxe — you have the chance to win. Just look out for the specially marked boxes and enter your PIN code from the box online to find out if you're an instant winner. You can re-enter with every new box and pin!

Unsplash | Humphrey Muleba

There are also 9,900 secondary prizes, including 3-month, 1-month and 14-days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Games Include Minecraft, Final Fantasy and Fallout, and more games are being added all the time — keep your eyes peeled for Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this fall and winter.

Don't have an Xbox console? You can play on your PC through the Xbox app. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get a library of over 100 PC games too. There's also the chance to win an Xbox console (valued at $599 before tax). Canadian residents (excluding those in QC) can follow Pizza Pops on their social channels and enter the contest below for a chance to win.

So, next time you're shopping for snacks before your upcoming gaming session, stock up on specially marked Pizza Pops and you could win the Xbox's top-tier video game membership, with same-day access to the hottest games and more.

Win An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate With Specially Marked Boxes Of Pizza Pops

Courtesy of Pizza Pops

When: PIN codes can be redeemed from now until February 28, 2022

Where: Online and on Pizza Pops' socials

Details: Enter the PIN code from any specially marked box of Pizza Pops and you could instantly win one of thousands of prizes, including a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription valued at over $200.

To learn more about the Xbox giveaway, check out the official contest website or follow Pizza Pops on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

