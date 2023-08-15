You Can Reward Yourself This Back-To-School Season On All Your Beauty & Tech Essentials
Everyone loves a new GRWM routine!
It's that time of year again - the smell of new textbooks, the excitement of a fresh start, and of course, the thrill of revamping your beauty and tech game. Well, guess what? We have just the right place for you - Shoppers Drug Mart! Yes, you heard us right!
Shoppers Drug Mart is your ultimate one-stop shop to fulfil all your back-to-school needs. Dive into their extensive selection of trendy tech gadgets and cutting-edge beauty products. From a new skincare set that's sure to keep you glowing to a new set of earbuds for your study jams, they've got you covered.
The cherry on top? Shoppers Drug Mart is rewarding you for getting school-ready. Each purchase racks up points you can use to snag even more fabulous finds online. You're basically getting rewarded for treating yourself, and who doesn't love that?
Back-To-School Season
Promo: Free shipping on orders $50 and more
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the bonus of free shipping on orders $50 and up. It's an absolute win-win situation. So why wait? Start your new skincare routine, pick up your tech essentials, and stride back to school with a confident, head-turning glow! Shoppers Drug Mart has got your back this school season, literally.