You Can Still Shop Forever 21 In Canada Even Though Stores Are Closed & Here's How
The brand is having an up to 80% off sale right now!
Back in 2019, dozens of Forever 21 stores across Canada shut their doors for good. The brand was a budget-friendly staple for a lot of teens and young adults, so the news was quite devastating.
But, the brand hasn't completely left Canada just yet. While you can still find some items at Hudson's Bay stores, you'll find a much larger selection of cute and cheap clothes on the Forever 21 Canada website — yes, it still exists!
The site is nice and easy to use, with thousands of clothing items and accessories in stock. Right now, the brand has a few big sales going on including an end-of-season sale up to 80% off and up to 50% off new arrivals.
You can pick up this comfy cropped fleece hoodie in six different colours for just $12.50 (originally $25) and pair it with these fleece joggers for $15 (originally $30).
Besides clothing, there are loads of shoes and accessories you can score for $10 and up.
Forever 21
Even though stores are closed, you can still shop your favourite Forever 21 styles at The Bay and on the Forever 21 website. You can get free shipping when you spend $100 or more or pay a fee of $6.99 when you spend less than $100. The best part is you'll receive your order within three to five days.