You Can Travel Fully Insured For The Price Of Your Daily Cup Of Coffee With This Canadian Company
If you needed an excuse to book your next trip, here it is!
Attention, all you Canadian wanderlusters and spontaneous road-trippers! What if you could secure your next grand adventure for the cost of, say, that daily latte you've been debating on cutting out?
Meet soNomad. They're not your parents' travel insurance. They've brewed up something far better. They understand that while we're all about collecting passport stamps, we're not so keen on emptying our wallets just for peace of mind.
Take Ashley and Tyler as real-life examples. This dynamic duo from Mississauga went on a Southeast Asia backpacking trip and paid only $422 for their 3 months coverage with soNomad.
Sarah, our weekend warrior from Calgary, slashed her Cali coverage costs to a remarkable $7.50 for her 4-day trip with soNomad. Chris from Halifax? He's relishing his year in New Zealand minus the anxiety of a hefty insurance bill, having paid just $1,197 thanks to soNomad. And our thrill-seekers, Matthew and Ryan from Kelowna? Two weeks in Costa Rica resulted in a mere $58 for their travel insurance. Talk about pure Pura Vida vibes!
Price: On average you save up to 25% compared to other travel insurance companies
Details: No sneaky minimum fees per transaction with soNomad. Every cent saved means more for your travels. So, gear up, dive into new adventures, and let soNomad cover your back for less than your caffeine fix. Safe travels and happy savings!