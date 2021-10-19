You Can Watch Hundreds Of Polar Bears Migrate Through Manitoba On This Camera (VIDEO)
So fluffy.
If you've finished binge-watching Squid Game on Netflix and are in need of something new to watch, let us introduce you to this live cam where you can check out fluffy polar bears.
The Polar Bear Cams from Polar Bears International (PBI) will track hundreds of the majestic white creatures as they migrate across Churchill, Manitoba, and you can already see a few of them hanging out and generally relaxing.
Polar Bear Tundra Buggy powered by EXPLORE.org www.youtube.com
According to PBI, at this time of the year, the bears gather in that area to wait for the water to freeze so they can resume hunting seals after their summer fast.
Because they're typically solitary creatures, PBI says that the bears only gather in Churchill for a short period of time, so you'll want to keep an eye on the cam to spot them while you can.
The Polar Bear Cams are part of the company's Polar Bear Week initiative that runs from October 31 to November 6.
"This year, we're launching a campaign to fund the development of Bear-dar 'Detect and Protect' systems to alert communities of approaching bear," PBI said of the initiative. "The goal is to reduce conflict between polar bears and people—keeping both from harm."