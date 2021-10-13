You Can Watch The Blue Origin Launch Live As William Shatner Goes To Space (VIDEO)
The 90-year-old Canadian actor is heading to the final frontier! 🚀
It's almost time for the Blue Origin launch and you can watch it all happen live as Canadian actor William Shatner blasts off into space.
Shatner, along with three other crew members, will be on board the New Shepard spacecraft with liftoff coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. before the launch at 10 a.m. ET., and the whole thing is getting live-streamed on YouTube.
The space flight lasts about 11 minutes from liftoff to the capsule landing back on Earth. The astronauts aboard the craft will experience around three to four minutes of weightlessness and travel above the internationally recognized boundary of space.
After this mission is completed, Shatner — who famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek — will become the oldest person to ever go to space at 90 years old.
When it was announced that he would be heading to space, Shatner said, "I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle."