William Shatner Is Headed To Space & Will Totally Be Living Out A 'Star Trek' Fantasy

Guys, he's 90.

Blue Origin | Twitter

You're never too old to live out your dreams, and William Shatner is definitely proof of that.

On October 12, the 90-year-old Canadian actor will be heading to space aboard the New Shepard NS-18 from Blue Origin, which is the space company founded by Jeff Bezos with the vision of "enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth."

Shatner famously played the part of Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek franchise which makes the news of his upcoming trip to space especially exciting.

"He has long wanted to travel to space and will become the oldest person to have flown to space," read the news release.

Shatner confirmed on Twitter that the news is indeed "for realsies."

"I've heard about space for a long time now," said Shatner in the release. "I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle."

