You Could Win $30,000 To Help With Tuition Costs & Here’s How You Can Apply
The contest is open to all students enrolled in a Canadian post-secondary institution.
It's that time of year: the air is cooler, the sweaters are thicker and everything is pumpkin-ier. That's right, fall — aka back-to-school season — is officially here.
Heading back to school is exciting; you get to reunite with your friends, meet new people and show off your fall wardrobe. But this time of year may also come with some stress. Yeah, school can be expensive.
From tuition and rent to bus passes and laptops, the necessary purchases seem never-ending. After paying tuition and buying the textbooks, there may not be a lot of money left for you to spend on yourself.
As if this isn't stressful enough, the ongoing pandemic has added even more financial worry, with many students having lost their jobs or work placements. That's why Scotiabank wants to help you with your tuition costs.
They're giving you the chance to win one of two $30,000 prizes* (one for a Canadian student, one for an International student) by entering their new Scotia Funds Your Future Contest.
Eligible students must be 17 or older, living in Canada (or will be living in Canada by March 1, 2022) and currently enrolled and in good standing at a Canadian post-secondary institution (or will be by March 1, 2022).
From there, earning entries is easy: you just have to fill out the entry form and have a new or existing Scotiabank account*. Whether you are a new or existing customer, the more products you have, the more entries you'll earn (up to a maximum of three entries).
Plus, Scotiabank's Student Hub can help alleviate some of your money-related worries. Here, you can find financial tips and tricks that you didn't even know you needed – like how to create a budget, take advantage of tax season or pay off your student loans faster — so you can get on the fast track to achieving your financial goals.
Having access to this helpful advice can set you up for success and allow you to focus on the important things in life, like hanging out with your friends, getting some good sleep and acing your next exam.
Keira Burton | Pexels
Win $30,000 With The Scotia Funds Your Future Contest
Price: Free to enter if you have an existing Scotiabank account
When: The contest will run until January 31, 2022 and the winner will be announced March 1, 2022
Where: Enter online
Details: Eligible students can enter to win one of $30,000 prizes* towards tuition costs. The more eligible accounts you have, the more entries you can earn (up to a maximum of three entries).