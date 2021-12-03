Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Money

You Could Win $500 To Spend On Holiday Gifts Simply By Taking This Short Survey

Gifts for everyone!

You Could Win $500 To Spend On Holiday Gifts Simply By Taking This Short Survey
Jill Wellington | Pexels, Good Faces | Unsplash

The holidays are finally here, which means it's time for cozy nights by the fire, snowy days, hot chocolate and festive cheer. Though exciting, the season can get expensive with all of the cooking, get-togethers and gift exchanges.

Luckily, you can earn rewards (and even win some cash) by voicing your anonymous opinion on loads of topics from how you like to spend your holidays to what you think of brands, services and products. The best part? It's completely online.

Created by Leger (the largest Canadian-owned survey, market research and analytics company), Leger Opinion (LEO) rewards its members for sharing their valuable perspectives on all sorts of things.

The process is really simple. Once you complete a survey, you'll receive points that you can redeem for prizes like prepaid cards, PayPal transfers and gift cards (Starbucks, Uber or Uber Eats, anyone?).

On top of that, you'll get chances to participate in contests where you can win cash, iPads, gift cards and more. With tons of surveys available on a variety of different topics, LEO offers plenty of chances to share what you really think (and score cool stuff).

Andres Ayrton | Pexels

If you're looking for a little extra cash so you can treat a loved one (or yourself) this season, you can register for LEO, answer a survey about your holiday habits and be automatically entered to win a prepaid card worth $500.

This is just one of the many surveys LEO runs throughout the year, giving members plenty of chances to win great prizes every month just for sharing their honest feedback.

There's also the Love, Hate, Rate tool that allows you to share your thoughts on just about everything whenever you feel like it. You can get into details about the best (or worst) brands, products, and services you've tried.

Who doesn't want to save money, win prizes and get a little extra cash this holiday season?

Register For LEO & Take The Holiday Habits Survey For A Chance To Win $500

When: December, 2021

Details: When you register for LEO and complete their holiday habits survey, you'll automatically be entered into a contest for a chance to win a prepaid card loaded with $500.

To learn more about LEO, check out Leger Opinion's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less

Hellmann’s Just Came Out With A Bacon-Flavoured Vegan Mayo & It’s Only In Canada For A Bit

Plant-based food lovers, meet your new summer-BBQ best friend.

Hulki Okan Tabak | Unsplash | @plant.based.life.newbie | Instagram

It's officially barbecue season and that means a summer full of burgers, hot dogs, salads and skewers. Of course, no backyard grill session is complete without an impressive lineup of condiments too. Though, it isn't a barbecue without dressing your food with tasty mayo, aioli or tzatziki — but what if you're trying out a plant-based diet?

While some may be stuck in the past, thinking that choosing vegan food means giving up flavour, Hellmann's has cracked the code on making a rich, creamy and tasty mayo with 100% plant-based ingredients.

Keep Reading Show less