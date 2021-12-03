You Could Win $500 To Spend On Holiday Gifts Simply By Taking This Short Survey
Gifts for everyone!
The holidays are finally here, which means it's time for cozy nights by the fire, snowy days, hot chocolate and festive cheer. Though exciting, the season can get expensive with all of the cooking, get-togethers and gift exchanges.
Luckily, you can earn rewards (and even win some cash) by voicing your anonymous opinion on loads of topics from how you like to spend your holidays to what you think of brands, services and products. The best part? It's completely online.
Created by Leger (the largest Canadian-owned survey, market research and analytics company), Leger Opinion (LEO) rewards its members for sharing their valuable perspectives on all sorts of things.
The process is really simple. Once you complete a survey, you'll receive points that you can redeem for prizes like prepaid cards, PayPal transfers and gift cards (Starbucks, Uber or Uber Eats, anyone?).
On top of that, you'll get chances to participate in contests where you can win cash, iPads, gift cards and more. With tons of surveys available on a variety of different topics, LEO offers plenty of chances to share what you really think (and score cool stuff).
If you're looking for a little extra cash so you can treat a loved one (or yourself) this season, you can register for LEO, answer a survey about your holiday habits and be automatically entered to win a prepaid card worth $500.
This is just one of the many surveys LEO runs throughout the year, giving members plenty of chances to win great prizes every month just for sharing their honest feedback.
There's also the Love, Hate, Rate tool that allows you to share your thoughts on just about everything whenever you feel like it. You can get into details about the best (or worst) brands, products, and services you've tried.
Who doesn't want to save money, win prizes and get a little extra cash this holiday season?
Register For LEO & Take The Holiday Habits Survey For A Chance To Win $500
When: December, 2021
Details: When you register for LEO and complete their holiday habits survey, you'll automatically be entered into a contest for a chance to win a prepaid card loaded with $500.