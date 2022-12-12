You Could Win A Free Trip To Fiji & All You Need To Do Is Channel Your Inner Yogi
This is your motivation to roll out your mat.
What does wellness look like to you? Learning what invigorates your body and mind is a lifelong practice — and it looks different for everyone.
FIJI Water has been encouraging folks to tap into their sense of well-being since its inception in 1996 — and by entering their latest contest, you could experience the retreat of a lifetime.
The premium water company has partnered with Fiji Airways and Hilton Fiji to offer a direct flight from Vancouver to Fiji along with a one-week stay for you and a plus-one at the iconic Hilton Beach Resort and Spa there.
Giving away a serene trip to one of the wellness havens of the world just makes sense for FIJI Water.
Not only are they dedicated to supporting well-being, but their water's derived from tropical rainfalls in the island country.
The recipe for FIJI Water's signature soft, smooth taste? The rainwater is purified by equatorial trade winds, slowly filters through ancient volcanic rock and naturally gathers minerals and electrolytes.
The water collects in a natural, artesian aquifer deep below the earth's surface (where it's protected and preserved naturally from external elements).
To enter the contest, FIJI Water wants to see a quick snapshot of you treating yourself to a healthy moment.
All you've got to do is follow @fijiwater_ca on Instagram and make a post or story of you, and a friend, if you'd like, doing your version of the airplane yoga pose (also known as warrior III).
Airplane pose (virabhadrasana III in Sanskrit) is traditionally done by standing on one leg while lifting the opposite leg straight out behind you horizontally.
Your hands can come to your heart or reach straight out in front of you. The challenge is finding a balance of strength in your core and a sense of lengthening from your raised heel to your fingertips.
Once you've captured what airplane pose looks like for you, make sure to tag @fijiwater_ca and use the hashtag #FIJIWaterContest to be entered in the giveaway before it closes on December 20.*
What cooler way to explore your own physical and mental wellness than by being treated to airfare and a week's stay at a hotel? Oh, and this hotel includes over two kilometres of private beach and has an award-winning spa.
So follow FIJI Water on IG, pose, snap a pic, and post for the chance to win a much-needed holiday in the tropics! Make sure to tag @fijiwater_ca and include #FIJIWaterContest in your post. Whether you're sipping on FIJI Water or dipping your toes in Fiji's water — there's nothing quite like it.
To learn more about FIJI Water, check out FIJI Water's Instagram contest or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
*No purchase necessary. Open only to Canadian residents, AOM+. Must have a public and valid account. Contest ends on December 20 at 11.59pm. Approximate retail value of prize - CA$ 7,224. One winner will be randomly selected. Odds of winning depends on the total number of eligible entries received on FIJI Water Canada's official Instagram. Full contest rules on FIJI Water Canada’s official Instagram bio.