11 Super-Handy Items For Going Back To Uni & You Can Find Them All At Walmart Canada
Things for the dorm, the classroom and everywhere in between.
September is right around the corner, which means it's just about time to tackle your to-do list and get ready to head back to school.
If you’d like to make the most of your last days of summer vacation, taking care of your back-to-school shopping all at once is the way to go.
The ultimate one-stop shop, Walmart, has everything you need to hit the ground running this semester — from the latest tech to dorm essentials, apparel and more.
Plus, with low prices, you can save your money for other important purchases (like coffee). And, if you like to shop online, you can get free shipping on orders over $35 or free in-store pick-ups on orders over $25.*So, whether you're setting up somewhere new to study or refreshing your current space, these 11 essentials from Walmart will help set you up for success.
Hamilton Beach Personal Creations Blender
Price: $14.98+ (originally $19.98)
Details: If you’re running late, use this handy blender to whip up a quick smoothie to take on the go with you.
The blending container also doubles as a travel mug, so there's one less cup to wash.
Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Modern Straight Jeans
Price: $32.94
Details: A good pair of jeans makes getting ready for class (or going out with friends after) a breeze.
These ones from Levi Strauss & Co. are made of a stretchy material that's comfortable enough to wear throughout your busy day.
Hometrends Computer Desk
Price: $68.88 (originally $89.97)
Details: Whether you’re living at home or on your own for the first time, having a dedicated place to study is so important, and this compact desk is a perfect size.
With two drawers for all of your study tools and a convenient built-in charging outlet on top, it’s a sleek and affordable option if you’re looking to refresh your space.
Arctic King Compact Fridge
Price: $109 (originally $179.97)
Details: Instead of heading out every time you're peckish, you can pick up this little fridge to keep snacks and drinks in your room.
It even has a freezer compartment to keep a frozen meal or ice cream, so you never have to be stuck with a grumbling tummy.
Sterilite 3-Drawer Unit
Price: $21.98
Details: Say goodbye desk clutter with this nifty drawer unit that'll keep all your stuff tidy, from pens to calculators and everything in between.
It also fits standard 8.5 x 11-inch paper, so you can stash your notes and important documents in it too.
George Men's Panel Print Tee
Price: $12
Details: A new school year warrants a fresh wardrobe, and this graphic tee (also available in this style) is easy to pair with your favourite jeans.
Made of a soft cotton blend, it’ll keep you comfortable all day long.
Quartet Dry Erase Calendar
Price: $16.98 (originally $19.98)
Details: Stay on top of every due date with this dry-erase monthly planner you can put on your wall.
Don't forget to pick up some markers to keep everything colour coded and organized.
HP All-In-One Printer
Price: $84.98
Details: Save yourself those hikes to the library just to print one thing by getting this all-in-one printer for under a hundred dollars.
Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker
Price: $69.98
Details: If mornings are rough until you’ve had your first cup of coffee, this colourful single-serve Keurig machine can help perk you up.
It uses K-Cup pods, which come in thousands of coffee flavours as well as tea and hot chocolate — yum!
George Fleece Sweatshirt
Price: $16
Details: When it’s time to hit the books, nothing beats snuggling up in a cozy fleece, putting on your tunes and getting your focus on.
Available in blue or green and up to a size XXL, this classic sweatshirt looks good whether you’re in class or pulling an all-nighter.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB
Price: $159.98
Details: After the tablet arrived, universities were never the same again. Lightweight and convenient, tablets sure beat lugging around your whole laptop.
With everything you need to take notes, access emails or do some research, a Samsung Galaxy tablet can also help you unwind with some Netflix or games after a long day of studying.
Your last few days of summer need to be enjoyed, not spent running around from store to store trying to gather everything you need for class.
Take care of it all at once (and stay in budget) by stopping in at a Walmart store or visiting walmart.ca, and soak up the last bit of the sunshine in peace.
