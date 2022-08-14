6 Foods Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Should Take A Look At Your Groceries ASAP
Listeria, E. coli and undeclared allergens. 😬
If you recently stocked up on food supplies, you might want to take a look at the list that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) keeps updated on food recalls in Canada.
According to the government agency, some of the newest recalls may have microbial contamination in the form of listeria and E.coli while others may have undeclared allergens.
In all cases, the CFIA recommends that you do not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Pastrami, Turkey Breast - Tuscan Flavoured
Pastrami and Tuscan flavoured turkey breast from Crescent brand.
On August 11, a food recall warning was issued for pastrami and Tuscan flavoured turkey breast from Crescent brand due to possible "microbial contamination" in the form of Listeria monocytogenes.
The affected products were sold in Ontario and for more information such as codes and UPCs, you can check out the government listing.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness."
Chicken Pelmeni
On August 10, a notification was issued for two sizes of chicken pelmeni from Taste of Ukraine due to the presence of undeclared milk.
The affected products were sold in B.C.
Classic Potato Chips
On August 9, a notification was issued for two codes of Circle K brand Classic Potato Chips.
They were sold in Ontario and were recalled due to undeclared milk.
Vietnamese Banh Mi Wrap
On August 5, Vietnamese Banh Mi Wrap from Amy's brand were recalled due to "incomplete labelling for mustard."
The product was sold all across Canada and for further information, including UPCs and codes, you can visit the government listing.
All dressed mini pizzas and hot dog rolls
On August 4, a notification was issued for Adonis brand All Dressed Mini Pizzas and Hot Dog Rolls.
The products were recalled due to undeclared pea protein and were sold in Ontario and Quebec.
For product codes and sizes of the affected items, you can get that information on the government listing.
OG Oysters
Also on August 4, a notification was issued for Sober Island brand OG Oysters due to "generic E. coli."
The oysters were sold in Nova Scotia.
Stay safe!
