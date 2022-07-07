7 Terrifying Canadian True Crime Documentaries That May Have Taken Place In Your Own Backyard
Canada doesn't look so polite now ...
Canadian true crime fans will know that many gruesome and harrowing crimes have taken place in Canada that can, and will, send shivers down your spine.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
These stories are made all the more shocking when you realize that some of them might actually have taken place not that far from where you live.
Whether you call B.C., Saskatchewan, Ontario or Newfoundland & Labrador home, there are local unsolved crimes and shocking stories that may keep you awake at night.
With each haunting event, comes filmmakers and documentarians investigating, finding the facts and uncovering the secrets about what may have happened.
So, if you're in the mood to stay up late and get lost in some Canadian true crime stories, these documentaries are the ones you should consider checking out.
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
With a title like this, you just know you're going to be in for a wild ride.
This series follows the journey of a group of internet sleuths as they try to find the culprit behind a distressing online video featuring an unknown perpetrator.
They soon find themselves with key information for the investigation into Ontario-born killer Luka Magnotta and the international manhunt for him.
This multi-part Netflix series shows that Magnotta was on some people's radars long before he murdered 33-year-old university student Jun Lin in Montreal in 2012.
If you've already watched this one, here's a look at where the people involved in Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer are now.
If not, you can find it on Netflix.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel
This docu-series investigates the famous Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles.
While it sounds far from Canada, it does have a harrowing Canuck connection.
On top of being a place where several serial killers hid out, this spot is where Chinese-Canadian UBC student Elisa Lam was found dead.
It's even more disturbing when you find out that the last video of Lam is some security footage of her completely alone acting really unusual.
If you want some heebie-jeebies, this Netflix series is for you.
Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father
Set aside a whole day for this one, folks.
Dear Zachary is a devastating documentary about the murder of an American doctor, Andrew Bagby, by his wife who eventually flees to Newfoundland with their son, Zachary.
The movie acts as a scrapbook, going through Andrew's life as a way to show Zachary his father who he never got to meet.
However, from that already-heavy setting, things get pretty intense. So viewer discretion is advised and be prepared to feel all of the emotions with this one.
The Village of the Missing
This 44-minute documentary put together by CBC follows the story of Bruce McArthur.
McArthur was a serial killer who was able to murder eight people in and around the neighbourhood of Church and Wellesley, which calls itself "the historic home of Toronto's LGBTQ communities."
The doc focuses on the various factors that allowed McArthur to operate in the area for so long.
It highlights the homophobia, racism and disinterest that enabled the disappearances of several of McArthur's victims to go un-investigated.
The documentary is also a great example of telling the story of the victims, rather than the killer.
It's available to watch on CBC Gem.
The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith
This Amazon Prime docu-series follows the cold case of 22-year-old Beverly Lynn Smith, who was found shot dead in her Oshawa home in 1974.
And while there was an extensive police investigation, no culprit was found.
Cut to 30 years later, when a tip comes in that might hold the key to what happened to this young mother all those years ago.
This doc follows the details of the crime over the course of four episodes and features tons of first-hand and expert accounts.
Does the mystery get solved? Only one way to find out.
Finding Dawn
Another heavy-hitter, but an important watch.
Finding Dawn is an investigation and exploration of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.
This documentary by Metis filmmaker Christine Welsh looks at a few particular cases where Indigenous women have disappeared or have been murdered, specifically looking at Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Northern B.C.'s Highway of Tears and Saskatoon.
In each area, the doc looks at the many factors, including racism and public inaction, that have enabled these crimes to take place and remain unsolved.
It's available for free on The National Film Board.
For Heaven's Sake
A unique blend of comedy and documentary, this docu-series features two comedians as they try to solve the 1934 disappearance of one of their great-great uncles in rural Ontario — who was named Harold Heaven.
While these two guys are fully amateur detectives, they go deep into this mystery and try to earnestly find out what happened to Heaven, using tons of archival knowledge and accounts.
So, a perfect series to pop on if you're looking for a mystery and maybe a bit of a laugh, too.
Find it on CBC Gem.