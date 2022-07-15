Here's Where Luka Magnotta & The Internet Sleuths From 'Don't F**k With Cats' Are Now
Baudi Moovan is actually pretty big on TikTok.
Convicted Canadian Luka Magnotta became the focus of the 2019 Netflix documentary Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer after he was found guilty of murdering 33-year-old university student Jun Lin in Montreal in 2012.
In 2014, he received the maximum sentence for all other charges against him too, including committing an indignity to a human body, publishing obscene material, criminally harassing Prime Minister Stephen Harper and mailing obscene and indecent material.
Several years later, here's where Luka Magnotta is now and what the internet sleuths from the three-part series are up to.
Deanna Thompson (Baudi Moovan)
Thompson, who used the online alias Baudi Moovan, was featured in the Netflix series as one of the internet sleuths working unofficially to track down Magnotta.
Since appearing in the documentary in 2019, Thompson has set up the Animal Beta Project, which is described as an "Animal Justice organization." Its purpose is to seek out individuals who have been caught on camera harming animals, just as Magnotta was.
In addition to working on this project, Thompson frequents TikTok, where she has 1.6 million likes and over 100,000 followers. Here, she regularly discusses everything from the Netflix documentary to her relationship with fellow Don't F**k With Cats contributor, John Green.
John Green
Like Thompson, Green was also featured in the series as one of the internet sleuths unofficially searching for Magnotta.
Throughout the docuseries, Green's name appears in quotation marks which suggests that it may be a pseudonym.
For this reason, it's pretty hard to know what he's up to now. However, Thompson has revealed that the pair talk to one another on a regular basis and even attend events together from time to time.
She also said the duo have worked on "dozens of other cases together," since Magnotta, too.
Luka Magnotta
A jury found Magnotta guilty of multiple charges in 2014, including the first-degree murder of Jun Lin.
He is now serving a life sentence in Quebec's maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, where he married another incarcerated person in 2017.
His mother, Anna Tourkin, called for his release in 2020 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison, but all requests for his release were denied.
Since then, he has requested to be moved from the maximum-security prison the maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility. In January 2022, CTV News reported that Magnotta intends to take the federal government to court over delays related to his fight to be transferred.
