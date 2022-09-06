NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

luka magnotta

Canadian Killer Luka Magnotta's Life Behind Bars Is Unusual & He Even Married Another Inmate

He has, more recently, tried to take the federal government to court.

Trending Editor
Luka Magnotta. Right: Luka Magnotta and his mother.

CBC News | YouTube

It's been several years since Canadian killer Luka Magnotta received the maximum prison sentence for the gruesome murder of 33-year-old international student Jun Lin.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

In 2014, he was found guilty of multiple crimes, including first degree murder, committing an indignity to a human body, publishing obscene material, criminally harassing Prime Minister Stephen Harper and mailing obscene and indecent material.

Several years later, the convicted killer became the focus of the 2019 Netflix documentary Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

Since then, many people have wondered, where is Luka Magnotta now?

In the years that have followed since he was convicted and jailed, his life behind bars has been anything but ordinary.

From his mother relating a book, to attempting to take the feds to court, here's a look at what's happened to Magnotta in recent years.

The crimes

If you haven't had a chance to watch the Netflix docu-series, what you need to know is that in May of 2012, Magnotta recorded a disturbing video of him brutally killing and dismembering Chinese International student, Jun Lin.

After mailing parts of the body to different political parties and schools, Magnotta fled the country.

A crime scene was found, but initially there was no suspect. However, police had extensive information about Magnotta's motives.

Because of his horrifying past as an online animal abuser, volunteers from the internet had been scrutinizing and trying to catch him for years.

They'd made a group to examine the videos for the slightest clues, all to try and catch the man behind the violence.

Luka Magnotta now

Although Magnotta remains in a maximum security prison in Quebec, in 2018 the Toronto Sun was able to gain access to some letters that he'd written, as well as some photos of him.

The outlet confirmed that in 2015, Magnotta had signed up for an inmate dating website called Canadian Inmates Connect.

According to reports, Magnotta said he was looking for a white man between the ages of 28 and 38, who is in good shape. He listed desirable characteristics like loyalty, education, financial stability and emotional stability.

In 2017, the Montreal Gazette reported that Magnotta was marrying fellow inmate, Anthony Jolin.

The pair tied the knot on June 26, 2017, with Magnotta's mom, Anna Yourkin, as their witness.

In a 2018 report by the Toronto Sun, it was revealed that Magnotta's life behind bars is not necessarily what people may expect.

"I’m outside the majority of the time; I play a lot of video games,” he said.

“We have movie nights. We all have our own TVs. I have painting class and I exercise a lot. I practice language studies. People need to be proud of their accomplishments. Know your value and share it with everyone.”

It was also reported that he talks with his mother almost every day and she visits him regularly.

In 2018, Magnotta's mother teamed up with Brian Whitney to write a book about her son titled, My Son, The Killer: The Untold Story of Luka Magnotta and "1 Lunatic 1 Ice Pick."

In 2020, following a COVID-19 outbreak at Port-Cartier Penitentiary, Magnotta's mom pleaded with authorities to free him, suggesting that her son’s detainment at the Quebec penitentiary is equivalent to a death sentence.

His mother is reportedly convinced that he is rehabilitated and ready to return to society.

In early 2022, he attempted to take the Government of Canada to court as part of his demands to be transferred out of a maximum-security prison.

