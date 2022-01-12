Trending Tags

Canadian Killer Luka Magnotta Wants To Be Transferred From His Maximum-Security Prison

He's taking the federal government to court over it.

Canadian killer Luka Magnotta is going one step further in his fight to transfer out of a maximum-security prison by taking the federal government to court.

Magnotta — who was the focus of the Netflix documentary series Don't F*ck With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer — is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of Jun Lin in Montreal in 2012.

According to his lawyer, per CTV News, the Correctional Service of Canada denied Magnotta's request for a transfer last summer but has not ruled on a grievance that was filed over the decision.

Magnotta was reportedly told that he'd receive a response by May 2022, which his lawyer says is not within the "efficient and expeditious" time frame required by Canada's Corrections and Release Act.

He has asked to be moved from the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec to a medium-security facility.

In 2014, a jury found Magnotta guilty of five charges, including the first-degree murder of 33-year-old exchange student Jun Lin from Wuhan, China.

Magnotta was sentenced to life in prison for murder and received the maximum sentence for all other charges against him.

This included committing an indignity to a human body, publishing obscene material, criminally harassing Prime Minister Stephen Harper and mailing obscene and indecent material.

His mother, Anna Yourkin, called for his release in 2020 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Port-Cartier Institution, although these requests were denied at the time.

In 2019, the Netflix documentary Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer aired, which told the story of Magnotta's crimes and the internet sleuths who were trying to catch him.

