Police Debunk Serial Killer Rumours After Social Media Post Goes Viral In Ontario
Concern over missing women sparks hearsay online.
A social media post alleging that a serial killer has been targeting tattooed women in the Hamilton and Halton areas has gone viral, but police say there is no evidence to support the claim.
In a press release posted on Thursday, April 7, Hamilton Police said they're aware of a viral post that's been floating around social media claiming to know some details about an ongoing investigation.
Police also shared a screenshot of the rumours circulating online.
"FYI, and not to freak anyone out, but I was speaking with a paramedic friend/patient of mine yesterday (they often work with the police, and apparently they're going t be reporting on this probably soon) that there is a serial killer targeting tattooed women in their 30s-40s in the Halton-Hamilton areas in the last few months apparently..." the screenshot of a text shared on social media reads.
"[...] feel free to pass the info along to your networks so people are a bit more careful till this psycho is caught..."
However, Hamilton Police were quick to set the record straight.
"Investigators can confirm there is no evidence to suggest there are connections between outstanding missing persons in Hamilton or our neighbouring police services at this time," an excerpt from the release reads.
Local authorities are continuing to look for 33-year-old Stacie Raspberry and 23-year-old Emily Bailey — last seen in Niagara on February 19 and in Hamilton on January 10, respectively.
According to investigators, Raspberry checked into a shelter under the name of Sarah Marlowe to receive medical assistance and was last seen wearing a black coat, pink scarf, red toque with a pom pom and brown boots with fur lining the top.
Bailey was last seen at an NYE party on Weir Street North before heading over to an acquaintance's house the day after and hasn't been heard from since.
Anyone with information about the viral social media post has been asked to contact police.