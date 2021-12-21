8 Mountain Towns In Canada You Need To Put On Your Winter Bucket List RN
Mountain adventures you didn't even know existed.
With crisp air, fresh snow, friendly locals and cobblestone streets lined with restaurants — Canada's mountain towns are a must-visit for anyone who loves the cozy vibes of winter. Luckily, the Great White North has no shortage of picturesque villages for you to explore.
From B.C.'s laid-back alpine scene all the way to Newfoundland, where the mountains meet the sea, Canada is home to dozens of snow-covered ski towns.
Whether you're scoping out a basecamp for your next adrenaline-pumping adventure, or planning to curl up with a book and hot cocoa by the fire (or both), there's a destination for you.
Pack up your skis, snowboard, fat bike or just some tasty snacks, and enjoy the fun and fresh winter air you can only find in Canada's stunning mountain towns.
Explore The Seaside Mountain Town Of Norris Point
Price: Free
Where: Norris Point, NL
Why You Need To Go: Located a stone's throw from Gros Morne National Park, Norris Point is a mountain town so picturesque that it belongs on a Christmas card.
Established as a fishing village in the early 1800's, historic Norris Point has become a must-see for travellers visiting Canada's Atlantic coast.
You can go backcountry skiing, try out winter camping or snowshoe through the trails to a winter picnic location (BYO thermos and snacks).
Fly Down The Mountain In The Okanagan Valley
Price: $20-$30 (tubes provided)
Where: Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're planning to visit one of the Okanagan Valley's skiing resorts this season, why not head to one with activities for the whole family?
SilverStar Resort in Vernon has its very own "Tube Town," an area of the resort designed specifically for winter tubing — it even has its own lift. Afterward, warm up at the Tube Town Café and Bar.
Pedal Through Powder In Rossland
Price: Starting $45 for adults and $33 for youth
Address: Rossland, BC
Why You Need To Go: Set high atop the Monashee Mountains, the quaint mountain town of Rossland is an ideal basecamp for your winter adventures with plenty to see and do.
There's snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and some of the best downhill runs in B.C., but if you really want something different this winter, try out fat biking.
Thanks to its growing community of fat-biking devotees, Rossland is an awesome place to get started. You can find multiple spots to rent gear from around town, including Revolution Cycles & Services, or you can book lessons with Kootenay Getaway.
Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Movie In Blue Mountain Village (Then Go Skiing)
Price: Day passes for skiing start at $69 for adults and $15 for children (exploring Blue Mountain Village is free)
Where: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Snuggly situated at the foot of the Blue Mountains, Ontario's famed mountain village brings opportunities to ski, snowboard, tube, mountaintop skate, and more every winter.
As you fill your itinerary with adrenaline-pumping activities, don't forget to carve out some time to appreciate Blue Mountain Village.
Over 40 unique shops and restaurants line the cobblestone streets, and in the winter, you'll find the pedestrian village wrapped up in holiday lights and bows — the perfect backdrop for a family photo op.
Explore Majestic Frozen Canyons In Jasper
Price: Around $70
Where: Jasper, BC
Why You Need To Go: The alpine town of Jasper has more to offer than just beautiful mountains, glacier-fed lakes and snowy forests.
Take Maligne Canyon, for example. In winter, the Rockies' deepest canyon freezes over, and it becomes a playground of ice caves and frozen waterfalls.
Sign up for a tour with a local guide and learn the legacy of the area as you explore the unique ice formations up close. Most tours are about three hours, and there are options for night walks (with headlamps) too!
Hit The Slopes All Day Long At Mont-Tremblant
Price: High-season lift tickets are $129 for adults, $85 for youth and $72 for children under 13
Where: Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: For skiing and snowboarding in Eastern Canada, it doesn't get better than Quebec. Located in the heart of the Laurentian Mountains, Mont-Tremblant is home to a laid-back ski resort with over 100 trails to discover.
Whether you're a black-diamond skier or a complete rookie, Mont-Tremblant can accommodate everyone.
Traverse A Winter Wonderland In Whistler
Price: Tours start at $169 per person
Where: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're a Whistler local or visiting for the first time, snowmobiling is an exciting way to explore this alpine town and its surroundings
Snowmobiles allow you to reach remote and beautiful parts of Whistler's backcountry, including old-growth forests, untouched snow and glacial lakes.
There are tours to suit every level of ability and ambition. Hit the fresh snow first thing in the morning, or see the stunning views at dusk as the sun sets.
Go Sledding With Some Good Boys In Canmore
Price: Around $400-$600 per sled
Where: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: This quintessentially Canadian experience is one for the 'gram.
Not only can you sit back and enjoy the scenery of the Rockies whiz past from a sleigh, but you'll also be with gorgeous Alaskan and Siberian huskies.
Learn how to harness these pups, see them run joyfully across the terrain and maybe even give them a treat after your ride. There are no physical fitness requirements, and the activity is great for ages two and up.
Whether you're a thrill-seeker looking for that next adrenaline rush or you prefer to quietly embrace nature, you'll have no trouble finding a Canadian mountain town (or several) to add to your bucket list.
