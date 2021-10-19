Trending Tags

halloween

9 Candies & Treats For Adults That Will Make Halloween Night A Little Bit Sweeter

Boozy gummies, caffeine-packed chewies and more!

9 Candies & Treats For Adults That Will Make Halloween Night A Little Bit Sweeter
@beanboozled | Instagram, @eatable | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Hauling home a bag full of candy was the highlight of Halloween when I was a kid. As we got older, our plans turned into pop culture costume contests and drinking jungle juice out of a spooky cauldron.

While we can certainly still enjoy the same candies from our childhood, why not try these nine more adult-appropriate treats that'll make Halloween night a little more exciting?

Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Jelly Beans

Price: $7.97

Details: Beanboozled is a fun challenge designed by Jelly Belly where identical jelly beans are either a delicious or disgusting flavour. You won't know until you taste them. They make a fun activity at your next Halloween party. While you can share these with kids, they probably won't like you very much for it.

$7.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Jelly Belly Fiery Five Challenge

Price: $7.18

Details: Made by the same evil geniuses at Jelly Belly, the Fiery Five is another challenge that tests if you can handle the heat. Each flavour is increasingly spicy so make sure you have a glass of water or milk handy.

$7.18 On AMAZON CANADA

EATABLE Wine & Spirits Infused Gourmet Popcorn

Price: $8.99+

Details: These Toronto-made popcorn bags are all infused with various wines and spirits. I have to admit I was initially skeptical about the flavours but the alcohol taste is very subtle. I tried the champagne flavour which has popping candy in it and the tequila one that tastes like elevated caramel corn.

$8.99+ On EATABLE

Sugarfina The Bourbon Collection

Nordstrom

Price: $39.95

Details: Whether it's for Halloween or the holidays, this gorgeous set would make a nice gift for that special someone in your life with a sweet tooth. It comes with a copper flask, a box of bourbon gummy bears and a box of maple bourbon caramels.

$39.95 On NORDSTROM

Caffeine Bullet 

Price: $30.99

Details: These energizing orange chocolate chews each have 85 milligrams of caffeine in them (just a little under what an 8-ounce cup of joe would have). They're popular with fitness enthusiasts because they give you the energy without all the stomach problems.

$30.99 On AMAZON CANADA

18-Piece Luxe Bubbles Mimosa Sugar Cube Set

Nordstrom

Price: $30

Details: These fruit-infused sugar cubes are made to take your mimosa to the next level but you can also use them to sweeten up teas and other cocktails, too. It comes in an assorted pack of 18 with strawberry, peach, and raspberry pieces.

$30 On NORDSTROM

Beginning Garden Essentials 12-Piece Seed Based Lollipop Set

Nordstrom

Price: $27

Details: These neat little suckers have a surprise inside that'll totally delight you and your BFF. After you enjoy the botanical-infused lollipops, you can plant the biodegradable stick which contains seeds that can grow herbs like mint and sage.

$27 On NORDSTROM

Sugar Chic Candy Prosecco Bears

Price: $10.99

Details: These sweet gummies are made in Toronto and come in a stylish triangle container that you can customize for a special occasion if it's a gift. FYI: these ones don't actually have any alcohol in them so they're safe for kids.

$10.99 On SUGAR CHIC

More Labs Morning Recovery

Price: $35+

Details: And if you find nothing scarier on Halloween than the hangover the next morning, then these lemon-flavoured electrolyte drinks will have you waking up refreshed. You can buy them in packs of six, 12 or 24 and drink them before, during or after having a hauntingly good time.

$35+ On MORE LABS

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

