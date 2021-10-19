9 Candies & Treats For Adults That Will Make Halloween Night A Little Bit Sweeter
Boozy gummies, caffeine-packed chewies and more!
Hauling home a bag full of candy was the highlight of Halloween when I was a kid. As we got older, our plans turned into pop culture costume contests and drinking jungle juice out of a spooky cauldron.
While we can certainly still enjoy the same candies from our childhood, why not try these nine more adult-appropriate treats that'll make Halloween night a little more exciting?
Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Jelly Beans
Price: $7.97
Details: Beanboozled is a fun challenge designed by Jelly Belly where identical jelly beans are either a delicious or disgusting flavour. You won't know until you taste them. They make a fun activity at your next Halloween party. While you can share these with kids, they probably won't like you very much for it.
Jelly Belly Fiery Five Challenge
Price: $7.18
Details: Made by the same evil geniuses at Jelly Belly, the Fiery Five is another challenge that tests if you can handle the heat. Each flavour is increasingly spicy so make sure you have a glass of water or milk handy.
EATABLE Wine & Spirits Infused Gourmet Popcorn
Price: $8.99+
Details: These Toronto-made popcorn bags are all infused with various wines and spirits. I have to admit I was initially skeptical about the flavours but the alcohol taste is very subtle. I tried the champagne flavour which has popping candy in it and the tequila one that tastes like elevated caramel corn.
Sugarfina The Bourbon Collection
Price: $39.95
Details: Whether it's for Halloween or the holidays, this gorgeous set would make a nice gift for that special someone in your life with a sweet tooth. It comes with a copper flask, a box of bourbon gummy bears and a box of maple bourbon caramels.
Caffeine Bullet
Price: $30.99
Details: These energizing orange chocolate chews each have 85 milligrams of caffeine in them (just a little under what an 8-ounce cup of joe would have). They're popular with fitness enthusiasts because they give you the energy without all the stomach problems.
18-Piece Luxe Bubbles Mimosa Sugar Cube Set
Price: $30
Details: These fruit-infused sugar cubes are made to take your mimosa to the next level but you can also use them to sweeten up teas and other cocktails, too. It comes in an assorted pack of 18 with strawberry, peach, and raspberry pieces.
Beginning Garden Essentials 12-Piece Seed Based Lollipop Set
Price: $27
Details: These neat little suckers have a surprise inside that'll totally delight you and your BFF. After you enjoy the botanical-infused lollipops, you can plant the biodegradable stick which contains seeds that can grow herbs like mint and sage.
Sugar Chic Candy Prosecco Bears
Price: $10.99
Details: These sweet gummies are made in Toronto and come in a stylish triangle container that you can customize for a special occasion if it's a gift. FYI: these ones don't actually have any alcohol in them so they're safe for kids.
More Labs Morning Recovery
Price: $35+
Details: And if you find nothing scarier on Halloween than the hangover the next morning, then these lemon-flavoured electrolyte drinks will have you waking up refreshed. You can buy them in packs of six, 12 or 24 and drink them before, during or after having a hauntingly good time.
