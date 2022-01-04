Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

A Boy Was Hit By A Falling Bullet On New Year's Eve In The US & Yes It Can Actually Happen

He was watching fireworks when the freak accident happened.

A Boy Was Hit By A Falling Bullet On New Year's Eve In The US & Yes It Can Actually Happen
Patrick | Flickr

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A 10-year-old boy survived a freak accident at a fireworks show on New Year’s Eve when he was hit by a falling bullet.

Fabian Rivera was watching fireworks from his backyard in New Orleans on December 31 when the bullet fell out of the sky and struck him, local station WWLTV reports.

“He was looking at the sky and then we heard like fireworks and then he got off the swing and came crying with blood,” the boy’s cousin, Diana Lopez, told WWLTV.

The bullet went through the boy's upper lip and came out of his lower jaw, leaving him with two broken teeth, WWLTV reports. He was taken to hospital and later released.

The boy said he’s “feeling good” now, although he said the pain was “terrible."

Police believe it was a falling bullet from a celebratory gunshot.

Bullets fired into the air can and do fall back to Earth, and while it’s not very common for them to actually hit someone, it has happened before.

The bullets typically don’t pack the same force that they did when they were fired from a gun, but gravity can still give them enough speed to cause fatal damage, according to a 2004 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's unclear exactly how often it happens, but there are a few reports each year of people being hit by stray bullets, especially around New Year's Eve.

Police in New Orleans have not identified any suspects in the case, although they did warn people about celebratory gunfire last week.

"Please DO NOT discharge firearms in the air," they wrote on Facebook.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

People Burned 874 Cars In France On New Year's Eve & That's Actually An Improvement

The French government is so thankful. 🚘🔥

Emil Djumailiev | Dreamstime

There are some wild New Year's Eve traditions around the world, but setting parked cars on fire in France is definitely one of the more extreme ones.

Each year, French revellers torch hundreds of parked cars (usually without permission) on New Year's Eve, but officials say the latest festivities were not nearly as lit.

Keep Reading Show less

The Times Square New Year's Countdown Is Back For 2022 & Here's How To Watch The Ball Drop

You can watch the countdown for free — and this time there'll be a real crowd!

@timessquarenyc | Instagram

New York City isn't about to let the pandemic ruin another New Year.

The most-watched New Year's Eve countdown in North America will return to Times Square to ring in 2022 on Friday night, and it'll look a bit different from the last one in all the best ways.

Keep Reading Show less

These Party Pajamas Are The Ultimate New Year's Eve Outfit & We Found A Great Dupe On Sale

The feathered cuffs are detachable, so you can wear them as regular satin PJs, too!

Nasty Gal

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With holiday plans up in the air due to changing regulations over gathering in all parts of Canada, your friends might have to see your cute New Year's Eve dress via Instagram this year.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario New Year's Event Lets You Explore A Snowy Forest & 'Howl In 2022' With Wolves

You'll also get a 3-course dinner.

Stephanie Brown Photography via @haliburtonforestwolfcentre | Instagram, @haliburton_forest | Instagram

Forget about ringing in the New Year — you can "howl in" the New Year at this unique event taking place in Ontario.

Haliburton Forest is hosting a New Year's Howl on the evening of December 31.

Keep Reading Show less