A Full Hunter's Moon Lit Up The Sky Last Night & It Was All Kinds Of Magical (PHOTOS)
So stunning.
If you happened to catch a glimpse of the night sky on Wednesday, October 20, you likely were treated to the beauty of the Hunter's Moon.
According to The Farmers Almanac, The Hunter's Moon is the lunar cycle that follows the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon that falls nearest to the autumnal equinox.
"It is believed that this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter's Moon because it signalled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead," read the Almanac. "Some sources suggest that other names for the Hunter's Moon are the Sanguine or Blood Moon, either associated with the blood from hunting or the colour of the changing autumn leaves."
The use of the term "Hunter's Moon" has been around since at least 1710, according to the Almanac, and last night's lunar event captured around the globe and right here in Canada was simply stunning.
Photographers were able to capture the moody orange and yellow tints that were on display.
Last night’s Hunters Moon over downtown Cleveland #cleveland #HuntersMoon @NWSCLE @NWS https://t.co/uwz6ECqnrP— Matt Shiffler Photo (@Matt Shiffler Photo) 1634840580.0
This moon legit looks like it could summon werewolves.
Last night's image of the Hunter Moon over Mount Airy. Officially the full moon is at 10:57 AM. #hunterMoon… https://t.co/Skngjcktr9— Dave Kile (@Dave Kile) 1634727780.0
Absolutely surreal.
#HuntersMoon rises beside @Ely_Cathedral this evening https://t.co/W07sEFMcq4— Jeff Overs (@Jeff Overs) 1634761843.0
The celestial event even looked pretty as it was setting.
The Hunter Moon setting this morning #HunterMoon https://t.co/qCEtCi0s0q— ExceptionalShot (@ExceptionalShot) 1634744998.0
If you missed out on the Hunter's Moon, make sure you check out Beaver Moon that will reach its peak on Friday, November 19.